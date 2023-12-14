Home » Netflix introduces ‘What We Watched’ report: Peruvian productions take spotlight
Netflix introduces ‘What We Watched’ report: Peruvian productions take spotlight

Netflix introduces 'What We Watched' report: Peruvian productions take spotlight

Netflix to Publish Biannual Reports with Viewing Data

Netflix has announced a new initiative to promote transparency and openness with its viewers. Starting from December 2023, the popular streaming platform will release a report titled “What We Watched” every six months. According to Netflix, this move is intended to provide insight and information to those who consume content through its platform.

The first report, published earlier this month, included a vast list of 18,000 titles, which Netflix states represents 99% of its entire catalog. The data covers the period from January to June 2023, and notably includes the latest “on demand” Peruvian productions.

The report highlights that during the first half of 2023, 30% of Netflix’s viewing hours were made up of non-English speaking content. Notably, one of the most successful Latin productions during this period was the third season of “La Reina del Sur,” filmed in various South American locations, including Peru. The season featured Peruvian talents Mayella Lloclla and Rodrigo Palacios.

The report can be downloaded in full for those interested in the detailed statistics. However, the most-watched Peruvian series and movies on Netflix include both original productions and content from national television or cinema. Popular Peruvian titles in 2023 included “Until we meet again,” “Asu Mare: The Friends,” “The Last Bastion,” “Peru, hidden treasure,” “Virgil,” “Utopia,” and more.

It’s worth noting that certain Peruvian films currently available on Netflix, such as “Soltera coveda 2,” “Soltera, casada, widow, divorced,” and others, do not appear in the report as they were added to the catalog after June.

In addition to original Peruvian content, Netflix also features productions with Peruvian talent or locations. Titles such as the reality show “Street Food: Latin America,” “Jugando con fuego” (“Too Hot To Handle”), and the Mexican film “El Guau” featuring the Peruvian Sirena Ortiz, all attracted significant viewing hours.

Finally, Netflix report highlights included that Peruvian actor Carlos Alcántara’s appearance in the Ecuadorian film “Dedicated to My Ex,” Stephanie Cayo’s roles in “Yucatán” and “Amalgama,” as well as Flavia Laos’ participation in “Jugando con fuego,” each attracted a substantial number of viewing hours over the six-month period.

In the future, Netflix aims to continue this initiative to maintain transparency and connectivity with its viewers.

