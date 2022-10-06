Listen to the audio version of the article

Over 40 cities and 30 institutes throughout Italy will host the “Fashion Night” on 7 and 8 October, an event organized by Confindustria Moda with the TAM Network, the national network to which 100 institutes in the Textile sectors belong. Clothing and Fashion throughout Italy, to make the schools’ offer known.

Rome, Milan, Naples, Florence, Venice, but also Catania, Cagliari, Bergamo, Salerno, Caserta, Catanzaro, are some of the cities that will host the initiative, with fashion shows, workshops, fashion talks, exhibitions, shows and guided tours: ” For the Italian fashion and accessories industry, training is a challenge to be faced with the utmost urgency – comments Paolo Bastianello, president of the Education Committee of Confindustria Moda -. We have a need for skills that, to date, the education system is unable to fully satisfy. Despite the undoubted progress made in recent years, there is in fact a mismatch between the demand of the labor market and the training offer of our system, which initiatives such as Notti della Moda aim to counter ”. “It is essential to be able to create a dialogue between the education system and businesses in each area, in order to effectively combat youth unemployment, reduce early school leaving and create value for all those who invest and believe in our project, families and businesses », says Roberto Peverelli, president of the TAM Network.

