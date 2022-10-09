Home Entertainment Nike Dunk Low “Teddy Bear” Official Photos Released
Following the first exposure in August, the official photo album of Nike Dunk Low’s new color matching “Teddy Bear” officially debuted. The new colorway features a teddy bear theme, the upper is made of brown suede and felt fabrics in different shades, and the tongue and collar are made of striped patterns. The leather patch on the heel and the Swoosh Logo are decorated with off-white treatment. The Swoosh Logo on the outside has a unique Nike label and the teddy bear pattern on the inner lining and insole corresponds to the “Teddy Bear” theme. Then brown shoelaces are interwoven with blue spots as embellishments, and finally a white midsole and translucent rubber outsole complete the design.

Nike Dunk Low’s new colorway “Teddy Bear” is expected to be available at Nike and selected retailers in the next few months. The suggested price is $120. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

