Nikola Jokic shone but did not reach

Miami Heat tied the series against the Nuggets tonight, by winning 111 to 108, in the second game of the NBA final series. The playoffs for the title are 1 to 1. Nikola Jokic was once again the figure.

Those from Denver had won last Thursday also at home by 104 a 93, but this Sunday the visitor was always close in numbers and in the end they took a very valuable victory to match their rival’s home advantage.

Is that now the two next crossings will take place at the Kaseya Center, in Miami, next Wednesday and Friday, both from 9:30 p.m. in Argentina.

Nikola Jokic, again a figure of the Nuggets

Despite the defeat, the Serbian pivot of the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic, was once again the exclusive figure of the game by converting 41 points and drop 11 rebounds, adding a new double-double. Gabe Vincent, with 23 points, was the scorer for the Heat.

Source: Telam Agency



