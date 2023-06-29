Nin, gold and silver for Puerto Rico in the closing of the Central American gymnastics

SAN SALVADOR (AP) — Audrys Nin made an almost flawless jump. The only blemish was a little forward hop he took immediately after landing.

It soon became clear that the Dominican had jumped in pain. The ankle and left knee injuries that have plagued him for years have not left him.

But neither did they prevent him from revalidating his scepter in the jumping event at the Central American and Caribbean Games. Of course, they would have affected his performance in the following tests.

Even so, he achieved one more silver

Nin conquered the first gold with that courageous execution in the show jumping event. He obtained a note of 14,375 points, surpassing the Cuban Yohendry Villaverde, while the Mexican Fabián de Luna obtained the bronze.

“It was worth the effort. Now I have a little discomfort in the ankle, with a fissure. Enduring the pain and winning is a blessing for me, said Nin, who did not move much from the landing site. He jumped onto the back of his trainer, who carried him charging to the other end of the competition surface.

After a brief celebration of the gold, Nin limped as he prepared to take his place in the parallel bars final, where he took a creditable fourth place, given the injuries and the good performance of the Mexican Isaac Núñez, who obtained the gold medal.

What was achieved on the horizontal bar was quite a feat, during an atrocious competition that brought hard falls to Leandro Peña from Quisqueyan and Cuban Pablo Pozo.

Nin had a good enough execution and landing to take second place. With an impeccable routine, Diorges Escobar gave the gold to Cuba, while the bronze went to the Puerto Rican Andrés Pérez.

“Honestly, I am at about 60% of my capacity, I was a little limited,” acknowledged the 28-year-old gymnast, originally from the municipality of Tamayo.

You have to see what I could achieve at 100%

