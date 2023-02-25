Original title: Ningbo Xiaobaihua Yue Opera Troupe revives classic and inherited version of Yue Opera “Chasing Fish” worth watching

News from CNR.com Ningbo, February 25 (Reporter Zhang Wenwen, Correspondent Fang Wei and Wu Jun) On the evening of the 24th, produced by Ningbo Performing Arts Group, Ningbo Xiaobaihua Yue Opera Troupe revived the inherited version of Yue Opera “Chasing Fish” for the first time on the stage. A large-scale mythological drama with a comedy color, it takes the audience to appreciate the sweet Chinese love story in a witty and humorous way.

Ningbo Xiaobaihua Yue Opera Troupe’s inherited version of Yue Opera “Chasing Fish” (photo provided by the correspondent of CNR.com)

It is understood that “Chasing Fish” is one of the classic masterpieces of Yue Opera masters Xu Yulan and Mr. Wang Wenjuan. In the opera program “Huacai Liyuan” of the Spring Festival Gala in 2010, the excerpts of “Chasing Fish” used the beauty of Yue opera to conquer opera fans, which was impressive. The play tells the faithful love legend between the carp spirit and the poor scholar: the scholar Zhang Zhen was engaged to Miss Jin Mudan of the prime minister’s family since childhood, but his family fell into disrepair. The amorous carp spirit incarnates as Miss Peony in the middle of the night, falls in love with Zhang Zhen sincerely, willingly enters the world of mortals, and after going through ups and downs, finally achieves the true fruit, conveys the truth, goodness and beauty in the world, and writes a good story that has been passed down through the ages…

Traditional culture is passed on from generation to generation. In order to let the audience understand the traditional culture and feel the beauty of Yue Opera in the new era, in 2022, Ningbo Xiaobaihua Yue Opera Troupe will take over the baton from Shanghai Yue Opera Theater and revive the inherited version of Yue Opera “Chasing Fish”. “, using the youthful power of traditional operas to keep classic plays fresh. The play specially invites director Liu Yongzhen from the Shanghai Yue Opera Theater as the director of the play, teacher Hu Jianhua as the deputy director of the play, and outstanding young actors from the Xiaobaihua Yue Opera Troupe. The entire lineup is young, beautiful and full of vigor.

Traditional culture is passed on from generation to generation. In order to let the audience understand the traditional culture and feel the beauty of Yue Opera in the new era, in 2022, Ningbo Xiaobaihua Yue Opera Troupe will take over the baton from Shanghai Yue Opera Theater and revive the inherited version of Yue Opera "Chasing Fish". ", using the youthful power of traditional operas to keep classic plays fresh. The play specially invites director Liu Yongzhen from the Shanghai Yue Opera Theater as the director of the play, teacher Hu Jianhua as the deputy director of the play, and outstanding young actors from the Xiaobaihua Yue Opera Troupe. The entire lineup is young, beautiful and full of vigor.

Ningbo Xiaobaihua Yue Opera Troupe's inherited version of Yue Opera "Chasing Fish" (photo provided by the correspondent of CNR.com) It is difficult and eye-catching to bring out new things from old dramas. The two directors broke through the traditional model, broke free from the shackles of the fixed model of the traditional drama, and injected new vitality into the old drama. Their rehearsals were meticulous, not only demonstrating each move in person, but also helping the actors correct their singing pronunciation, standardize their body movements, and strengthen the performance connotation. In addition, teacher Wang Zhiping, a direct disciple of Wang Pai and a famous actor of Shanghai Yue Opera Theater, also visited the scene to guide the rehearsal. According to the characteristics of Ningbo Xiaobaihua, on the original basis, the inherited version of Yue Opera "Chasing Fish" incorporates more martial arts The scene makes the play more compact and vivid, smooth and lively, and more watchable.

"The strength of Ningbo Xiaobaihua's heritage version of "Chasing Fish" is obvious. The troupe has the ability to rehearse "Chasing Fish". Not only Xiaosheng and Huadan are outstanding, but also Bao Bao's public performance is also very good, and the martial arts is also very eye-catching. , the lineup is very complete, and the stage is very full." Wang Zhiping said, "This group of actors already have the consciousness of playing characters, and every character on the stage fits well. I believe that after continuous polishing, 'Ning Bai"s "Chasing Fish" "will become a bright pearl in the Yue opera market." Ningbo Xiaobaihua Yue Opera Troupe's inherited version of Yue Opera "Chasing Fish" (photo provided by the correspondent of CNR.com) This time, Pan Qiaoqiao, the Wang Pai Huadan, and Lu Xinrong, a young student from the Xu Pai, respectively played the roles of "Carp Spirit" and "White Scholar" in the play. Yihe carp spirit is beautiful and kind. Li Danhong, Wu Jun, Chen Yi, Xing Buqing, Xu Qiuxia, Xu Qiuying, Zeng Keyan and other "talented men and beautiful women" and "handsome men and women" on the stage of Ningbo Xiaobaihua Yue Opera Troupe have turned into humorous or naive "turtle spirits" ""Clam Shell", "Shrimp Soldiers", "Crab Generals"… The actors showed their unique skills, liberated their instincts, and played each small role vividly. , it can be said that "seafood fights, a gathering of heroes", the fighting scenes with comedy characteristics make people laugh after watching. "With this baton in hand, the pressure is actually quite high. All major drama genres have improved "Chasing Fish", each with its own characteristics and charm. But the opera people of the new era should be the pioneers of innovation and integrity, regardless of the leading role. It is still a supporting role, the young actors have broken through themselves, and each character is portrayed with sharp edges and corners, lifelike, I believe that the inherited version of "Chasing Fish" can also become a classic of Ningbo Xiaobaihua." Ningbo Xiaobaihua Yue Opera Troupe General Manager Wang Binqiao said.

