The key points New York Fashion Week runs from 9 to 14 September

This edition, in addition to a compact front of American brands, welcomes some internationals: Fendi, Marni, Puma and Cos

The USA, moreover, are registering very positive performances as a customer of Italian fashion

Listen to the audio version of the article

Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch, Tom Ford. And then Chiara Boni, Fendi, Marni, Puma and Cos. After more than two years of faded events on and offline, with calendars brutally scattered by the pandemic and the ball taken by some brands to declare a sort of “free everyone” by choosing the days and locations of the fashion shows for themselves, New Fashion Week York returns well fed to “challenge” the European demonstrations.

The CFDA, albeit without a leader after the farewell of former president Tom Ford (who, despite having pulled back from his institutional position, remains to close the event with his creations), turns 60 in 2022 and is keen to celebrate them as is needs to. It does so – again in collaboration with Img that produces the fashion week – with a busy calendar (109 events in six full days), a compact line-up of US brands between confirmations and returns and some international names.

Italian “away” fashion houses in the US

The official calendar – this is a preliminary for now – opens with Proenza Schouler on Thursday 9 September. On the same day, at the end, the fashion show of Fendi which arrives in New York to celebrate Kim Jones’ two years as creative direction and above all the 25th anniversary of her Baguette: the bag, a true nineties icon, has been much loved in the USA, perhaps also thanks to Carrie Bradshaw -Sarah Jessica Parker (and costume designer Patricia Field). In the third season of “Sex and The City”, in fact, Carrie is robbed of a purple Baguette that has remained so much in the imagination of fashion victims that it was re-edited by Fendi in 2019, twenty years later.

On Friday 10, however, Altuzarra, Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu and, finally, will be on the catwalk, physically and online, Marni. Which is a new entry in the Big Apple, in line with the desire of the creative director Francesco Risso to “go on tour”, so he told Vogue, to meet those who cannot come to Milan, where the headquarters of the brand and where, traditionally, fashion shows have been held. Between Saturday and Wednesday 14 September, with the final show by Tom Ford, the spotlight will be on the collections of Tommy Hilfiger (which shows live in Brooklyn and simultaneously in the metaverse), Tory Burch, Coach, Michael Kors.

Puma’s return to the catwalk

Puma has announced an immersive show entitled Futrograde, in a location – for now unknown – of Downtown: on September 13, lights, sounds and digital effects (a new project will be presented in the Web3 concurrently) will be the background to the presentation of the products of the sports brand: collaborations with Dapper Dan, Palomo, AC Milan and Koché; some fw 2022 creations immediately purchasable after the show; pieces from the ss 2023 collection for which, instead, we will have to wait a few months. «Returning to fashion week after years is significant. We knew we needed the right combination of factors to be there, ”said Adam Petrick, Puma’s chief brand officer.