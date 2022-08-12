4 new confirmed cases in Xiamen, please nucleic acid immediately if there are intersections

From 12:00 on August 11 to 12:00 on the 12th, 4 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia (3 mild cases and 1 common type) were added in our city, and all of them have been closed-loop transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and treatment. The basic information is published as follows:

Case 14, a close contact of case 2, was found by nucleic acid testing at a centralized isolation point.

Case 15, a close contact of case 3, was found by nucleic acid testing at a centralized isolation point.

The above two cases were transferred to the centralized isolation point at the first time. The nucleic acid test results were negative on the 9th and 10th, and positive on the 11th. Both were diagnosed as confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia on the evening of the 11th.

Case 16, the regional nucleic acid test found that the current address is Longqiu Erli, Huli District. The nucleic acid test result was positive on August 11, and a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia was diagnosed on the morning of the 12th. The activity track mainly involves:

August 5, 8:30-9:00, 22:00-22:45 Yuexiang Convenience Store Huli Store, No. 2 Longqiu Erli, Huli District, 16:50-17:30 Longqiu Erli, Huli District Li No. 2 Qingjian Huli Store.

August 6th, 10:42-11:15, 15:28-16:00, Huli Store, Yuexiang Convenience Store, No. 2 Longqiu Erli, Huli District, 19:28-22:03 Guanyin Landscape World.

August 7th, 12:00-12:50 Qingjian Huli Store, No. 2 Longqiu Erli, Huli District.

August 8, 12:00-12:42 “Ting Chef” downstairs in Huijin Building, Huli District, 16:30-17:00 Security booth of Xiamen Yuke Rubber Co., Ltd.

August 9th, 9:30-10:00 Take the elevator A of Huijin Building, Huli District, 12:00-12:45 Minpai Pig’s Knuckle Rice (Anling Road), 12:15-12:56 Wakanda Qingyin Coffee (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. (Huijin Building Store), 13:00-14:00 Huli District Sheng Yiming Convenience Store, 22:00-23:30 Chuan Century Xiaoli Barbecue (Hubin Capital Store).

August 10, 12:00-13:00 Huli District Huijin Building Downstairs “Ting Chef”, 17:00-17:30 Longqiuting Experimental Kindergarten Security Pavilion, 17:10-17:52 Huli District Tianjiang Ganling Convenience Store near No. 2 Longqiu Erli, 17:30-18:00 Huli District, Longqiu Erli No. 2 Yuexiang Convenience Store Huli Store, 20:00-22:00 Longqiu, Huli District The central location of Qiuerli No. 2 Community is the Children’s Paradise Area, 21:50-22:20 Huli District, Longqiu’erli No. 2, Yuexiang Convenience Store Huli Branch.

August 11, 9:00-9:30 Xiamen Longqiuting Experimental School, 12:00-12:40 Xinyulong “Lanzhou Ramen” near Huijin Building, 20:00-20:30 Longqiu 2, Huli District Convenience store on the side of No. 2.

Case 17, the regional nucleic acid test found that the current address is No. 13 Jiahe Road, Siming District. The nucleic acid test result was negative on August 9, the nucleic acid test result was positive in the early morning of the 12th, and a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia was diagnosed in the morning of the 12th. The activity track mainly involves:

On August 9th, at 21:37 at the nucleic acid sampling point in the outer square of the Paragon Famous Product Center, around 22:30, Aoke Night Food (Huami Store).

August 10, 23:00 Yangyang De Apartment (No. 23-1, Yibin Road, Huli District).

On August 11, 14:09 Nucleic acid sampling point in the peripheral square of Paragon Famous Brand Center, and 14:21 adjacent to a convenience store (Xinjing Center Store).

If citizens have intersections with the above-mentioned cases, please strictly take personal protection, immediately report to the community or local epidemic prevention and control department, carry out nucleic acid testing nearby, do not go out unless necessary, and cooperate with staff to conduct epidemic control and other corresponding epidemic control, etc. measure.

The general public is reminded to take personal protection, wear masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate more, maintain social distance, take the initiative to report the history of travel and residence related to the epidemic, and actively cooperate with various epidemic prevention and control measures such as nucleic acid testing, scanning and brightening codes.

New crown policy consultation hotline 0592-3279055

Siming District CDC: 5906390

Huli District Center for Disease Control and Prevention: 5662806

Jimei District Center for Disease Control: 6289929

Haicang District Center for Disease Control: 6512842

Tongan District Center for Disease Control: 7362711

Xiang’an District Center for Disease Control and Prevention: 7886970

Xiamen Center for Disease Control and Prevention

August 12, 2022