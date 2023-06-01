Home » Opel electric hat-trick at the Munich Motor Show
Opel electric hat-trick at the Munich Motor Show

ROME – At the IAA Mobility in Munich, one of the largest motor shows in the world, Opel is playing at home and will try to amaze the public by presenting some important innovations in the name of electrification. From 5 to 10 September next, the brand with the lightning will show what it means by electric mobility and present three world premieres in the heart of the German metropolis that will offer the future vision of the brand and the design of the next generation of vehicles.

“Most of our models are already electrified today – emphasized Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel – At the same time, with our plug-in hybrid cars of the new Opel GSe brand, we are demonstrating how highly dynamic driving pleasure can go hand in hand with responsibility. All this is just the beginning of our journey to become an all-electric brand in Europe from 2028. At the IAA Mobility in Munich we will indicate what the future of Opel will be and, above all, show how the brand is making electric mobility a reality tangible for everyone and even more suitable for everyday use”.

Visitors to the German motor show will be able to experience Opel’s world premieres firsthand on Ludwigstrasse near Odeonsplatz in the heart of the Bavarian city, where the Astra Sports Tourer Electric will make its official debut. For the first time in its history this successful model will be available as an all-electric version, adding yet another choice to the car’s wide range of efficient powertrains.

The electric innovations will also affect the most popular German small car of the last two years, the compact bestseller Corsa Electric, which has become even more efficient, with more power available and an extended range. At the moment the top management of the Rüsselsheim house did not want to anticipate anything on the third Opel world premiere which will be unveiled at the IAA Mobility, but they ensure that the first details will soon be revealed. (Maurilio Rigo)

