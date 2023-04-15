Pam Risourié – Days Of Distortion – Album Review

Pam Risourié – Days Of Distortion

Origin: Paris, France

Release: 07.04.2023

Label: Atypeek Music / Icy Cold Records / Araki Records / Shoredive Records / Pyrrhic Victory Recordings

Duration: 45:10

Genre: Post Punk / Shoegaze



After no less than three EPs have it Pam Risourie from the Paris area now done with Days Of Distortion to release their first full-length album. And all this digitally, on CD and on vinyl.

The Germanism and sixth track of this little shoegaze odyssey World Pain already indicates in the wording in which direction the overall mood is pointing Days Of Distortion so pushes. The ethereal vocals and dreamy pop atmospheres are sort of a continuation of what My Bloody Valentine made it so unique in the 1990s. Also Pam Risourie live their kind of big city music. A strange mix of sadness and lived loneliness among many, supported by minimalistic melodies and lyrics that suggest certain longings.

Warm, cozy songs

All eight songs have that reclusive sound and catchy, though not obtrusive, melodies. As on the opener You Are The Sound becomes clear to her HERE can hear. Apart from occasional voice samples, the instrumentation is based on the classic power trio. Three guitar voices ensure a finely differentiated sound in the profession.

As already mentioned, the singing impresses with its atmosphere. as influences Sonic Youth, DC Fountains, Brian Jonestown Massacre or Slowdive clearly. A good portion of psychedelic is part of the repertoire of Pam Risourie. In the last track Disappear For Me you just let the listener submerge.

World pain poured into music

A large portion of melancholy is in the DNA of Pam Risourie. The band wraps this up Days Of Distortion in eight songs full of warmth and shows a band in the middle of their maturing process. She never breaks the mood and stays consistent. The longer pieces like World Pain, Scuba or even the already mentioned bouncer manage effortlessly to offer the listener a cozy listening environment in which he can easily endure it.

Conclusion

The debut album Days Of Distortion the French shoegaze newcomer Pam Risourie has become full of attractive, devouring melodies and impresses with its warm atmosphere. 8 / 10



Line Up

Rémi – vocals, guitars

Octave – guitars, second vocals

Antonin – Guitar

Vincent – Bass

Maxime – drums

Tracklist

01. You Are the Sound

02. High On A Wire

03. Spectre

04. A Star Among The Candles

05. Solemnly

06. World Pain

07. Scuba

08. Disappear For Me

