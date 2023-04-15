Al-Yamiq and salts score for Valladolid

Hesport – Hamza Ishtewi

The two Moroccan internationals, Salim Amlah and Jawad Al-Yamiq, led their Spanish football team, Valladolid, to defeat its host Villarreal, with two goals free of charge, in the match that brought them together on Saturday, on the grounds of the “La Ceramica” stadium, for the 29th round of the “La Liga” competitions.

Striker Salim Amlah opened the score for his team early in the second minute of the first half of the match, before defender Jawad Al-Yamiq added a second goal in a beautiful way in the 34th minute, after he launched like an arrow from the middle of the field, to put the ball into the net of the “Yellow Submarines” goalkeeper.

In the second half of the match, the hosts scored their only goal in the match during the 74th minute, so the confrontation ended with Valladolid winning, with two goals to one.

After this victory, Valladolid raised its tally to 35 points, in eleventh place, jointly with Hirona, while Villarreal remained in fifth place with 47 points.