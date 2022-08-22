Original title: Participating in “Ode to Joy 3” is very stressful Li Haofi: If there is a voice, there must be growth | The cover will be in the living room

The same “Ode to Joy” community, the same 22nd floor, after a lapse of five years, ushered in five new faces.

After the popular female group drama “Ode to Joy” series experienced the popularity of the first two seasons, “Ode to Joy 3” was launched on Dragon TV and other platforms, which once again caused heated discussions.

On the one hand, the pearl and jade are in the front, so naturally there is no escape from the comparison. On the other hand, the audiences have different attitudes towards the performance of the “New Five Beauties”.

“It is certain that the characters will have contrast, but I think this is actually a good thing, because there is a voice and there will be growth.”

Recently, Li Haofi, who plays Yu Chuhui in the play, said in an interview that she was under a lot of pressure when participating in “Ode to Joy 3”, but she also learned a lot.

“One month before the shoot, I had a ring of herpes on my mouth. Because of the stress at the time, I would have less time to sleep every day…”

Li Haofi, who was familiar to the audience for variety shows such as “Happy Camp”, “Chinese Restaurant” and “Up Boy”, plays the role of assistant engineer Yu Chuhui in “Ode to Joy 3” this time. She has a quirky personality, is upright and lively, and has a strong sense of purpose. She is determined to be the support of her mother and has the courage to challenge injustice.

“The most attractive thing about Yu Chuhui’s character is her character, because I feel that fate has some unfairness to her, but she is a person who will not accept fate.”

"The most attractive thing about Yu Chuhui's character is her character, because I feel that fate has some unfairness to her, but she is a person who will not accept fate."

When it comes to the new characters, Li Haofi's interpretation is that "Yu Chuhui is actually very similar to the vast majority of people in our real life, and the road of life will not be smooth, but this does not mean that the fairy tale dream of childhood can't be continued, I I feel that in the face of bad times, we should be like Yu Chuhui, be sunny, optimistic, and face life positively."

It is understood that "Ode to Joy 3" is Li Haofi's work with the most lines so far, and this is also the source of pressure. "There are a lot of professional terms, and it takes me at least three hours to memorize my lines every day. If the lines are not mastered very proficiently, there is no way to interpret them naturally and vividly during the performance.” In the play, He Minhong, played by Yu Chuhui and Zhang Huiwen, often quarrels and bickers with each other, and many netizens leave messages saying, “I want Ah Chu to be my Internet quarrel ‘mouth substitute'”. In this regard, Li Haofi revealed that filming a quarrel scene is actually quite laborious and physically demanding. “Every time I finish a quarrel scene, I get dizzy and feel numb in my hands.” “When you are arguing with others in your life, it is impossible for you to forget the words or suddenly get stuck in the middle of the quarrel, so you must prepare the words very smoothly in advance, because it is impossible to think while arguing during the quarrel, it is just a crackling output. At that time, I had an assistant sister, and my sister said every day, “Oh, she is too scary. She said that I was quacking and quacking when I was eating. It was so scary. I was still laughing for a second, and suddenly began to recite the lines aloud the next second.” “ Life will be more “softer” Acting in “Ode to Joy 3” is both exciting and stressful Recalling the beginning of the casting, Li Haofi revealed that when the director saw her for the first time, he felt that she was a bit like Yu Chuhui, “The director thinks that I am a person who speaks very fast and has strong language logic in life, so this We have something in common.” Li Haofi said that in fact, her personality is very similar to Yu Chuhui. She is a little sloppy and careless like a boy. When encountering unhappy things, she will choose to face it optimistically. "At my age, the roles and scripts I choose will go both ways with me. , it will be easier to perform, and it will be easier to present a better effect."

In the play, Yu Chuhui has a very complicated family – her mother has been abused by her father for a long time, but she is inseparable from her father. As the daughter of "hate iron is not steel", Chuhui brought her mother to Shanghai, expecting her mother to reap the benefits of her own. life, but in the process, her poisonous tongue often hurt her mother…

Li Haofi said that in "Ode to Joy 3", Yu Chuhui's growth is multi-faceted, and family love is an extremely important part. "She gradually understood that family love is not a math problem, and there is no standard answer. Family love may be a problem without a solution, and treat it Mom’s way can’t be so rational, she will slowly learn to tolerate.” Talking about the difference from Yu Chuhui, Li Haofi said: “In life, I am not so aggressive, I will be softer. In dealing with problems, I will not choose to rely on quarrels and words to stimulate others. Many things, the results of the solution are the same. , but making the other person comfortable in the process is a good option.” Li Haofi graduated from the High School Affiliated to Beijing Dance Academy and has rich dance experience. In "Ode to Joy 3", she also worked part-time as a children's dance teacher, and she felt very happy that she could use her dance skills again. "One day I can teach children what the teacher taught me when I was a child, and let more people see it in the form of a play, and the teacher should be very happy to see it."

As a loyal audience of the first and second parts of "Ode to Joy", Li Haofi admitted that she was excited and stressed to be able to participate in "Ode to Joy 3", but she also expressed that she was not afraid that everyone would compare the new work with the previous two films.

"Everyone is very welcome to watch "Ode to Joy 3″, and you are also very welcome to put forward different opinions. Only when there is a voice can there be growth. We will all watch it carefully and then become better.” Dialogue with Li Haofi: I want to experience the role of a stubborn and rebellious girl Cover News: Do “Five Beauty” also fight in life? Li Haofi: There is definitely a lot of slapstick in life. As long as they are in Beijing or go to the same city together, they will come out together, have afternoon tea, and chat. Our private WeChat group is called Seven Fairies, and there are two directors, Director Jian and Director Yang. I chose the name Seven Fairies because I thought it was very suitable for us at the time, and they were all beautiful and handsome. Cover news: What is the biggest inspiration for you when the female friendship that supports each other and grows together in the play? Li Haofi: The biggest touch is that I think the power of girls to unite is infinite. In fact, in real life, we have many things that we can’t tell our parents. Most people choose to report good news instead of bad news, so there are a few sisters who can give you advice, and stand by the first time when you need it. Coming out to support you, understand you, and protect you, I think this is a very heart-warming thing, and it is also a confidence and courage that can make you more firmly on the road in the future.

COVER NEWS: Are there any character types you'd particularly like to try?

Li Haofi: If I want to play a more rebellious and stubborn girl, she does not need to have family, friendship or love ties and concerns, she can love one thing with all her strength, and don't have to worry about anything. I really hope to be able to play in the role experience this life.

