CASETiFY released a joint series with the classic fighting game series “Street Fighter” (Street Fighter), and launched a series of daily electronic and life accessories. A group of Street Fighter supporters will be able to register for the priority purchase list from now on to qualify for priority purchases on the day of the official release on August 31. Customers who purchase any product in this co-op series will also stand a chance to receive a miniature arcade cardboard model of Street Fighter.

The most anticipated product in the “Street Fighter” x CASETiFY combo series launched this time is the limited edition Chunli lens mobile phone case. The character of Chunli is chosen for the design, which is almost the signature nirvana “Hundred Cracked Feet” that is used in every fight. Due to its ease of use and high recognition, it is not difficult for many “Street Fighter” game series over the years. Its traces were found in the screen. Through this collaboration’s reinterpretation of Chun Li’s move, Street Fighter fans will be able to appreciate the dynamic beauty of this classic fighting move from a different perspective through this specially crafted phone case. The limited edition Chunli lens mobile phone case starts at 509 yuan.

To commemorate the 35th anniversary of the “Street Fighter” series, other product designs in this multi-ride series feature many iconic elements of this classic fighting game. From the unique game start screen to the familiar battle scene, all accessories pay tribute to the innovative gaming experience brought by Street Fighter: such as the mobile phone case based on the screen of the selected character, replacing one of the squares with a mirror, Allow fans to fantasize about being part of the in-game characters. One of the features of CASETiFY’s products, the personalized design will be applied to 3 Battle Cases. Fans are free to add their own names to meet the challenges of the three main characters Chunli, Aaron and Jun Lao.

In addition to phone cases, the collection also includes accessories including AirPods and AirPods Pro cases, MagSafe wireless charging pads, phone holders and stainless steel thermos. And customers who successfully register on the priority list and purchase any product in this series through the pre-sale link will have the opportunity to receive a special edition cardboard model for free, discounting their own mini “Street Fighter” arcade machine. The mobile phone case of the “Street Fighter” x CASETiFY series starts from 359 yuan, and the other accessories start from 279 yuan.

