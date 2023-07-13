Patronato lost at home with Botafogo, for the round of 32

Patronato de Paraná lost 2-0 at home in its debut in the Copa Sudamericana against Botafogo, comfortable leader of the Brasileirao, for the first leg of the series that qualifies for the round of 16, and complicated their chances of continuing their international dream in a historic year for the club and the sport of Entre Ríos.

With goals from Carlos Alberto and Janderson in the second half, “Fogão” extended his positive streak in which he has not lost since May 17, he is a leader in the Brasileirao with a 10-unit lead over his escorts Flamengo and Gremio in just 14 dates, and he is undefeated in the South American.

The summary of the Board of Trustees TV 0-Botafogo 2

The day in Paraná, very cold and rainy, left a court where the ball did not run, and even some areas with large puddles of water, and others with raised grass.

For this reason, the two played to cut with free kicks and quick balls for the wings, mainly on the right, where Rojinegro did much more and cornered the Brazilians, with less certainty in the last meters.

Albinegro claimed two penalties (a handball and a grab), but it is assumed that the VAR considered the conditions of the field and possible slips so as not to call the referee.

Patronato had a very clear first arrival after 42 minutes: Juan Cruz Esquivel -who played his last game with that shirt- took the ball from the left, changed speed and with feints from leg to leg passed four Brazilian players to the area where he defined crossed, and met Lucas Perri who managed to spread and avoid the goal.

A few minutes into the second half (7m.) a very pumped header in the middle reached Janderson and left it between the defenders Ghirardello and Ojeda, but neither reacted and the bad condition of the grass played a very bad game for them pass.

Carlos Alberto took advantage of it, ran into space to the point of the penalty and before Budiño left, he spooned it so that the ball entered slowly and opened the scoring.

A little while later, at 19, Nicolás Domingo shot a bad cross and with a clearance started Botafogo’s counterattack, with a very fast Hernández entered until near the croissant, where he ran into the water in the area, slowed down and complicated.

However, he was able to stop and set up the Argentine Di Plácido who calmly entered the six-yard box, waited for his teammates to arrive, settled in and hit a pumped cross to the far post where Janderson, alone and with a strong header to the ground, signed the second.

Esquivel managed to discount with a right hand close to the post at 34, but the VAR annulled the goal due to a minimal offside.

After a poor back and forth, the game ended, the second defeat for the Board of Trustees in the last 9 games on their pitch, their strength, with some incidents as ice, glasses and other items flew from the audience.

The rematch between Botafogo and Patronato

Next Wednesday will be the turn of the key at the “Nilton Santos” Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

Before, on Saturday at 4:00 p.m., the Board receives Gimnasia y Esgrima, from Mendoza, for the First National, where they need to add to get closer to the reduced (it is 5 from the last place) and also move away from the descent (five points from those places ).

For its part, also on Saturday but at 9:00 p.m., Botafogo will face Bragantino, with the aim of continuing to extend the difference with their followers.

