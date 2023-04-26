“Peter Pan and Wendy” released a new poster of Peter Pan’s Adventure Journey Peter Pan Peter Pan and Wendy_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Peter Pan and Wendy”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on April 27th, according to foreign media reports, Disney’s new “Peter Pan” movie “Peter Pan and Wendy” released a new poster, looking for the adventure of Neverland.

David Lowe (“The Ghost,” “Peter’s Dragon”) directed and wrote the script with “Peter’s Dragon” writing partner Toby Howe Brooks, based on the 1953 Disney animation “Peter Pan.” Alexander Moloney (“Big Bad Fox Tale”) as Peter Pan, Al Anderson (“Black Widow”) as Wendy, Jude Law as the villainous Captain Hook/Hook, Yara Shahidi (“Growing Up”) plays Tinkerbell the fairy, Alyssa Wapanatâhk (“Swansong” short) plays Lily the Tiger and Jim Gaffigan plays Mr. Smith, Captain Hook’s henchman.

“Peter Pan” is Disney’s 14th classic animated feature film, released on February 5, 1953, and adapted from the novel “Peter Pan” by Scottish writer James Matthew Barrie. Peter Pan is a child who will never grow up. He and other children fight against Captain Hook and pirates on the fantasy island of the magical Austronesian island. A sequel, The Never Falling Empire, was released in 2002.

2003 Peter Pan, directed by P.J. Hogan, starring Jeremy Sumpter, Jason Isaacs, Rachel Harwood and Ludwin Seney Yeah, etc., based on the novel “Peter Pan” by J. M. Barry, it focuses on Peter Pan, the young Peter Pan, who lives on Neverland with the little fairy Tinker Bell, and meets three children by chance: Wendy, John and Meter height, and give them the ability to fly. They could have played happily in Neverland, but Captain Hook and his group of pirates came to wreak havoc. Peter Pan must rescue his good friend from Neverland, and start a round of fierce battle with Captain Hook.

This film is also the first sound film version of “Peter Pan” performed by a real person, and it is also the first live-action film to have an actor play Peter Pan except for the 1987 Soviet TV film “Peter Pan”.

The plot tells the story of Wendy Darling, a girl living in the Edwardian era, who was born in a depressive environment, and was strangled by a rigid and stubborn father, Mr. Darling, from her childhood happiness and dreams all day long. Aunt Millicent also hopes that Wendy will grow up When you grow up, you can marry a good husband. Wendy’s younger brothers, John and Michael, also suffer from similar pain. The three siblings of the Darling family rely on storytelling as a temporary escape from their troubles; but what they don’t expect is that the child who will never grow up in Neverland—Peter Pan, who comes to eavesdrop on the stories every night. But once Peter Pan accidentally left his shadow at Darling’s house, so he had to go to Darling’s house with Tinker Fairy to retrieve the shadow again. Wendy found Peter and helped him sew the shadow back. Peter decides to teach the three Darlings to fly and take them to explore Neverland.

As soon as she flew to Neverland, Wendy was immediately attracted by this beautiful and mysterious island, where there are dense jungles, tall trees, savage Indians, mysterious mermaids, and badass pirates rampaging in the nearby sea. Peter took Wendy and the others to a hidden tree hole, which was their home on Neverland, and met a group of “lost boys” disciplined by Peter. During Neverland, Wendy gradually developed a feeling for Peter. When she confessed to Peter, Peter said that he never wanted to grow up, which made Wendy very sad. At the same time, under the jealousy of the relationship between Peter and Wendy, the little fairy Tinker told Peter’s mortal enemy, the pirate Captain Hook, the location of the tree hole, which caused Wendy and others to be caught on the pirate ship “Skull”. Captain Hook also poisoned Peter’s medicine, but the little fairy who found out his conscience drank the poison before Peter.

Peter came to a duel with Captain Hook on the Skull. Hook mocked Peter and said that Wendy would forget him forever when he grew up, so that the sad Peter was defeated. Hook allowed Wendy to say goodbye to Peter, and Wendy gave Peter a hidden kiss, which restored Peter’s confidence and strength, and defeated Hook again, allowing him to be swallowed by the long-awaited crocodile.

With the help of the fairies on the island, the pirate ship flew to London; Wendy, John and Michael were reunited with their families, and the lost boys were adopted by the Darling family. Peter flew back to Neverland after promising Wendy he would never forget her.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)