MARIA GRAZIA CHIURI, Creative Director of Dior Women’s Wear, draws inspiration from outstanding modern women, transforming vigorous female power into gorgeous high-end fashion. PETER PHILIPS, Creative and Image Director of DIOR Makeup, specially created a light smoky eye makeup look for this release show: “I cleverly matched black and silver eyeshadow to highlight the eyes. This is a light smoky eyeshadow. A smoky makeup that is dyed, natural and not overly modified. Between light and shadow, it reveals a mysterious atmosphere.”

eye makeup

PETER PHILIPS explains the creation of the eye makeup: “I created this smoky eye makeup with a clever use of transparency and gloss. Using DIOR five-color eyeshadow haute couture 079 Star Diamond Bow, apply dark gray and silver tones on the upper lids and work towards the temples Then use the bright shade of this eye shadow to highlight the lower lash line to create bright eyes, creating a rich but not dull effect, light smudging, natural and not overly modified.” He continued to explain: “Using DIOR Dior Shape eyebrow pencil and DIOR Dior amazing shaping eyebrow gel, comb the eyebrow shape, the whole is delicate and natural.”

base makeup

PETER PHILIPS creates an even and translucent base makeup in this way: “First, start the DIOR Dior Flower Secret Rose Extract Skin Care Ceremony, first use DIOR Dior Flower Secret Rose Extract Rose Micro Beads Revitalizing Essence to rejuvenate and repair the skin, and then use DIOR Dior Flower Secret Rose Essence Roll-on Eye Essence, and then use DIOR Dior Flower Secret Rose Extract Cream. Then, use DIOR Dior Facial Lasting Shine Makeup Primer (coming in September in mainland China) to enhance skin luster. Finally, use DIOR Dior’s long-lasting liquid foundation (soft and bright) evens out the skin tone, and then uses Dior’s long-lasting repairing and concealing honey (coming in March in mainland China) to conceal subtle blemishes.”

lip makeup

Choose DIOR Dior Lie Yan blue gold lipstick (print limited edition) to outline the curve of the lips with a light tap to create a natural matte lip makeup. According to the skin tone of the model, choose the appropriate color number: 200 cinnamon milk coffee, 253 almond white tea, 424 sexy taupe (not listed in mainland China), 915 wine stained red brown.

manicure

Create a natural manicure with DIOR Nail Polish 108.

hairstyle

The hairstyle is distinctly twenties, with locks of curls at the temples and forehead, and braids wrapped around the top of the head. Some models braided their hair from the top of their heads down, and gathered it up behind their necks.

Necessary citation information:

DIOR Dior 2023 spring and summer haute couture series

The show makeup is designed and created by PETER PHILIPS, creative and image director of DIOR makeup

Photography: OLIVIER ROSE, guest photographer of DIOR perfume and cosmetics