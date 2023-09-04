Phantom Bay – Underground

Released in Spring 2022 Phantom Bay their first album and with it they ran into open doors. The sizzling, emotionally charged mix of hardcore and punk helped them touring with Militarie Gun and Turnstile, among other things, and there were also many a renowned festival appearance. And also in the studio they were by no means idle and wrote a new EP that deals quite clearly with the global status quo. „Underground“ recognizes a downward spiral and sings against it.

„We still won’t make a difference collectively“, that line of the final “Collective Decline” sticks in your head. You can do what you want, ultimately even the collective is not enough. Changes have to happen on a broader level, according to the analysis from the Doomscrolling perspective. This comes audibly from deep within, while the music is similarly torn all around, searching, hoping for that certain something that will bring about a turnaround. “Airtight” at least tries to do that musically, rattling through in less than two minutes and unpacking oversized melodic textures that go through your bones.

The rest of the material is also designed as a triumphal procession. How “No Space” first fools Converge and then pulls his own boot through is immensely entertaining. High speed gradually gives way to leaden heaviness, while emotional barren land pulls into the great fight against despair. The short, crisp “Bullet” is already lurking there, crashing into the house with the door and opening up thick walls at the same time. “Ends Meet” lurks behind this contradiction, comparatively withdrawn and understated. Phantom Bay let the track come, chasing the guitars through the echo chamber and watching the decay with eagle eyes.

If you liked the first prank, you will love “Underground”. Phantom Bay confidently build on their debut and play themselves free. Five songs in a good eleven minutes is really not the world, but ultimately leave no questions unanswered. The sheer force of these neck slams won’t let go, biting down and striving for tack-laced catharsis. It seems closer than ever, the end, the irreversible collapse of human existence. Phantom Bay’s struggle for composure finds the right words and will reverberate for a long time.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 08.09.2023

Available through: KROD Records

Website: www.phantombay.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/phantombaypunks

Category: Magazin, Reviews

