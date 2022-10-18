Home Entertainment Pharrell Williams and Jacob & Co. Collaborate Collections on the Auction Platform JOOPITER
Pharrell Williams, who has many side businesses, has recently added the title of auctioneer. He established an auction platform called “JOOPITER” this month, and officially ushered in the first auction “Son of a Pharaoh”, releasing 52 personal collections, including hand-in-hand luxury Diamond jewelry from the brand Jacob & Co.

Regarding this platform, Pharrell Williams once said that this is the crystallization of his joint idea with the late designer Virgil Abloh. He hopes to further polish the value originally created by these items by selling and selling them, as a symbol of letting go of the past and welcoming a new beginning. .

Pharrell Williams and Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo have teamed up to create countless trend-setting accessories over the past 30 years, and the diamond jewelry featured here is 19 of the hundreds, from the NERD collection to the Billionaire Boys Club Classic astronaut looks are available, not only for stylish pieces, but for hip-hop culture, and some projects have even been staged with Pharrell Williams.

Pharrell Williams x Jacob & Co. joint accessories and other products have been listed on the JOOPITER platform one after another. The bidding will be open from October 20. The proceeds will be donated to the Black Ambition Foundation to help more black and Latino entrepreneurs, Interested readers may wish to go to buy.

