Source title: Pingtan Strait Music Commune Masters Training Camp Completion Star Nest Program Annual Top Ten Births

On September 20, 2022, sponsored by Pingtan Cultural Tourism Development Group and co-organized by Xiaofeng Music Commune and Taihe Music Group, the top 20 national players of the Straits Music Commune stood out from the 60 groups of players who participated in the national tour of ten cities. Come to Pingtan Longwangtou UNIWOW Trend Life Art Museum, accept Yang Haisong, the lead singer of the PK14 band and the head of the Bingmas Records label, Shi Lu, a famous drummer and independent music singer-songwriter, Lu Zhongqiang of the March Records, and a famous rock singer. Gao Qi, famous music producer Luan Shu, Shanren lead singer Qu Zihan, founder of Xiaofeng Music Commune Xu Xiaofeng, Taihe Music Group’s general manager of label strategy Zhan Hua, famous music singer-songwriter Li Quan, Dada lead singer Peng Tan, etc. Ten industry mentors taught by words and deeds for ten days. During the last day of the tutor class, there was also a surprise scene. Xie Qiang, the lead singer of Muma Band, suddenly dropped into Pingtan to visit the class of tutor Peng Tan, and brought Liu Wei, a famous drummer living in Fuzhou, together with master class host Xu Xiaofeng and tutor Zhan Hua, who had not yet left the camp. The grand occasion of five mentors sharing a class on the same stage is called the strongest mentor group in the history of the Star Nest Project. During the ten-day master training camp, the Straits Music Commune held the Star Nest Project 2022 Top Ten Competition at the Pingtan Longwangtou Zhaqin Electronic Music Theater. The top 20 players and the four bands who came to play the hall took turns on the stage. , competed on the same stage, and finally Vknow, Strawberry, Cream Cake, Dongfanghong, Insomniac Youth, Future World, Titanium Band, Chaochi Blue, Haiyu, TBOR won the top ten titles of the year, and Future World won the Best Lyricist Award , Dongfanghong won the Best Composition Award, Insomnia Youth won the Best Arranger Award, and TWOK won the Best Scene Award. The three bands, Joke, Anqi, and TWOK, successfully played in the hall. See also Virtuo, one-click rental lands in Italy All the winners officially become Pingtan resident musicians. In the next six months, according to the arrangement of the commune, they will carry out work such as collection, creation, rehearsal, recording, performance, etc., so as to fully prepare for entering the industry and become professional independent musicians. On the stage of the large-scale music festival to be held in Pingtan in April next year.

