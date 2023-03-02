South Korea’s cutting-edge fashion brand Post Archive Faction officially announced the sale of the first wave of products of the 2023 spring and summer series “5.0+” announced in September last year, and technical clothing with the theme of “TECHNICAL VACANCES” has been put on the shelves one after another.

This season, lightweight seersucker, lyocell, sports mesh, and silk lace are used to create a light and see-through shape, and the experimental creation method is also the spirit that the brand has always adhered to. Among other highlights, upper body styles such as “5.0+ TECHNICAL JACKET LEFT”, “5.0+ SHIRT CENTER”, and “5.0+ HOODIE CENTER” are worth noting; in addition, the trousers “5.0+ TECHNICAL PANTS CENTER”, “5.0+ TECHNICAL PANTS RIGHT”, and the lace balaclava mask “5.0+ BALACLAVA RIGHT” are also focus products.

The above series are now available on the brand’s official website and flagship store in Seoul, with prices ranging from $170 to $1,250. Interested readers may wish to go to the PAF website to learn more.