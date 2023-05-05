Home » Quimsa debuted with an overwhelming victory in women’s basketball
Quimsa debuted with an overwhelming victory in women's basketball

Quimsa debuted with an overwhelming victory in women's basketball

04/05/2023 – 23:38

Quimsa began its participation in the South American Women’s Basketball League with an overwhelming victory over Universitario San Simón of Bolivia by 70-41, on the opening day of group A that is played at the Ciudad stadium.

The Santiago team did a great defensive job and managed to break their rival long before the end to ratify their candidate plate.

At the individual level, Sofía Acevedo, the game’s top scorer with 22 points, stood out, while Andrea Boquete finished with 11.

Tomorrow, starting at 10:00 p.m., the “Fusion” will go in search of its second consecutive victory against Sportiva Italiana from Chile, which in the first round lost to Aguada from Uruguay by 54-50.

CHIMSA 70, ST

Third: Dew Estrada 1, Sofia Acevedo 22, Andrea Boquete 11, Agostina Ledesma 2, Celia Fiorotto 4 (fi); Sophia Cabrera 8, Julieta Mungo 9, Malvina D ́Agostino 4, Camila Lignac 0, Lorraine Fields 8, Clara Della Rosa 1 and Lara Perez 0. DT: Damian Sayago.

San Simón: Jhoselin De la Barra 3, Gabriela Herbas 6, Alexus Johnson 0, Romina Rodríguez 12, Marcela Viscarra 2 (fi); Agustina García 9, Érica Tapia 0, Kimberly Anze 5, Shirley Jaldin 4 and Danitza Parra 0. DT: Sandro Patiño.

Stadium: City. Referees: Jesús López (Venezuela), Carlos Vélez (Colombia) and Alan Dos Santos (Brazil). Partials: 21/13, 13/8, 15/12 and 21/8.


