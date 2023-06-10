Rebecca Mir: Sexy bra hammer before “Beat the Star”! This is how she makes the viewers hot

In “Beat the Star” the duel on Saturday evening is Nilam Farooq against Rebecca Mir. The Pro7 presenter gets the fans excited about the show even before it starts – with a real bra hammer on the net. Is that how she wants to compete?

Ob Rebecca Mir so get into the show ring? That would really be a real TV hit. As a model, the 31-year-old naturally has no problems at all with a revealing look. But whether the outfit in which she is currently showing herself on her account on the photo and video network Instagram is for a successful appearance at “beat the celebrity” is beneficial, one can doubt it. At least not for all games that are practiced in the ProSieben game show.

Rebecca Mir: Sexy bra hammer before the “Beat the Star” performance

On the Instagram post (see below), which introduces the two “Beat the Star” opponents from June 10, 2023, Nilam Farooq and Rebecca Mir, the ProSieben presenter comes in a rather airy outfit. With this bra hammer she should probably make one or the other fan hot for the TV show before the broadcast. And the protagonist herself seems to be on fire: “Let the games begin,” she says to her followers on Instagram. How much explosive material, also from a visual point of view, will “Schlag den Star” offer this time?

Rebecca Mir with mega décolleté on Instagram: the celebrities keep their fingers crossed for her

With this look, complete with mega décolleté, you can of course not refuse to click on the “Like” button. The celebrities who give Rebecca Mir a “thumbs up” on Instagram also see it that way. In addition to entrepreneur Sylvie Meis, RTL presenter Frauke Ludowig and model Celine Bethmann, the “Let’s Dance” stars Jorge Gonzalez, Kathrin Menzinger and Isabel Edvardsson have also expressed their approval. Nothing can go wrong in a duel in “Beat the Star”. Provided, of course, that Rebecca Mir has chosen the right outfit.

rut/news.de