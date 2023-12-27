“Rebel Moon – Part 1: Daughter of Fire” Dominates Netflix Movie Rankings

Netflix’s Sci-Fi Epic “Rebel Moon” Dominates English Movie Rankings

Netflix’s latest sci-fi epic film “Rebel Moon – Part 1: Daughter of Fire” directed by Zack Snyder debuted last week and has already made a huge impact. The film successfully topped the English movie rankings with 23.9 million views, according to official statistics. The movie also garnered 54.1 million viewing hours, solidifying its place at the top.

While “Rebel Moon – Part 1: Daughter of Fire” performed exceptionally well in its first week, its second-week performance will be crucial in judging its long-term success. The film’s current freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes has declined to 24%, with the netizen score at 64%. The IMDb netizen score stands at 5.7/10, with a Metascore of 32 points.

Despite this, the film’s popularity is undeniable, with the much-anticipated sequel “Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Branded” set to be released on April 19, 2024. The first trailer for the sequel has already been released, generating even more excitement among fans.

“Rebel Moon – Part 1: Daughter of Fire” has made a significant impact in the world of sci-fi epic films, and its success is expected to continue with the upcoming sequel.

