Reebok teamed up with the David Clark Company back in 2017 to produce the Floatride Space Boots, a shoe designed for missions that fly astronauts to and from the International Space Station via Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner. After many years, Reebok injected the technology used for the shoe into the newly released Floatride Energy Argus X.

The TPU shield at the top of the shoe provides the wearer with a variety of lacing options. The wearer can stretch the shoelace to one of the four protruding hooks and loops to adjust the tightness of the foot and the body of the shoe, while allowing the wearer to see through. Various shoe styles are presented in different combinations. In addition, the shoes are equipped with Floatride Energy X technology midsole and outsole, and the lightweight cushioning structure provides sufficient comfort.

Reebok Floatride Energy Argus X “Core Black” and three other color schemes will be officially launched in the fall. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention to relevant news.