The biggest surprise at the beginning of 2023 is not the “Dead Space Remake” that killed the “Callistrano Protocol”, nor is it the old series of classic “Fire Emblem Engage”, but that almost no one knows about it at the beginning of its release. “Hi-Fi RUSH” (translated name “Perfect Sound Wave” in the game) is spread by word of mouth among players. If you haven’t tried this rhythm “geek” that combines audio games and action games, you might as well read this article before considering whether to buy it!

At the same time, I would also like to thank the developer Tango Gameworks and the publisher Bethesda for providing the evaluation code, which allowed me to appreciate the wonderful charm of “Hi-Fi RUSH” full of life rhythm for the first time.

Speaking of rhythm games, there are common ones on the market such as “Muse Dash”, which exploded on DY some time ago; “Dance of Ice and Fire”, which was impressed by the operations of countless big touches; with excellent metal music and gun feel “Metal: Hellsinger” and “BPM: Bullets” that are loved by players; the simple and unique one-button rhythm game “Rhythm Doctor” or the old rhythm game “Crypt of the NecroDancer” all have high barriers to entry.

The low error tolerance rate and extremely high feedback make many players love and hate this game. What they love is the great satisfaction it gets after each smooth performance, and what they hate is that they want to achieve such a smooth operation. It is basically impossible to practice dozens of hands. However, this situation has been greatly improved in “Hi-Fi RUSH”, because players don’t need to force themselves to rely on the syllables in every step, as long as you don’t look at the score in the upper right corner.

But this does not mean that rhythm is not important in “Hi-Fi RUSH”, it just delays the importance of rhythm. Initially, the rewards for successful card points are just an increase in damage value and a higher score. With the development of the game, the gradually unblocked game mechanism makes players start to pay attention to the rhythm of the game. The last trick of the combo needs to be stuck in rhythm, and continuous dodge needs to be stuck in rhythm, and the problem of blocking the enemy also needs to be stuck in rhythm. However, players have gradually become accustomed to how to find the rhythm in the successive levels. This carefully designed learning curve can make it easier for players to grasp the cool points of the game during the game.

At the same time, the opportunity for the game to capture the rhythm is not only the music level, but also the jumping sound waves in the background screen of the game and the reminder actions before the enemy attack help the player find a suitable action rhythm. difficulty. So with this layer of help, “Hi-Fi RUSH” has both the high positive feedback of rhythm audio games and the smooth offensive and defensive moves of action games, and makes the game process full of surprises and joy.

>>>Various combo derivation and player system

Although the requirements for card points are not high, Tango Gameworks has worked hard on the action combo system. “Hi-Fi RUSH” has a large number of attack derivations, and the difference between different derivations is that the rhythm strike after the final card of each combo is successful is independent. In this way, there will be no need to use attack combinations to perform combos like the “Devil May Cry” next door. Although the upper limit of the game will be relatively reduced, it will also greatly increase the attack options in the game’s battle scenes.

Although it limits the opportunities for big players to play tricks, the feedback of different moves and the way they are used really surprises players. Up to 21 types of rhythm strikes through the combination of light and heavy attacks and aerial hands allow players to continuously secrete adrenaline, and the existence of a variety of enemy-specific mechanisms also allows players to think more about tactics. At the same time, some interactions on the map scene also need the help of teammates, such as protective shields, Z shields, and roadblocking fire, all of which should be resolved by our trusted teammates.

In addition to rich moves and interesting mechanisms, “Hi-Fi RUSH” also has another extremely hard-core “block” function. Blocking at the right time can not only block the enemy’s attack, but also rebound the long-range attack. Threat of enemy fire. Just imagine yourself dodging among many enemies, performing silky combos while interspersed with rebounds and teammates’ moves, it’s so exciting!

Of course, some players have to worry that too many combos will affect the rhythm of their moves, and the production team obviously took this aspect into consideration. In the upgrade store of “Hi-Fi RUSH”, players can freely choose which combo moves to unlock. Unwanted ones can be sold to obtain upgrade gears, and the gears obtained by selling moves can be put into big moves and upgrade chips. , will not be wasted at all.

>>>Characteristic scoring system and various stalks

Since it is a rhythm game, its category characteristic scoring system is naturally indispensable! However, “Hi-Fi RUSH” does not adopt the mode of scoring first and then jumping to evaluation, but uses a scoring system similar to “Devil May Cry”, based on the accuracy of the player’s action rhythm, clearance time, combo score and residual sound Additions to influence the player’s final score.

Although the score doesn’t affect the flow of the game, watching the score slowly rise from a C to an S is also very therapeutic, but it takes practice to reach this level. The game considerately prepares a special practice room for players, and the system that can be adjusted according to the needs of players can meet the purpose of familiarizing novice players with game operations.

In addition to these surprises that continue to unfold with the development of the game process, “Hi-Fi RUSH” also incorporates a lot of meme elements. For example, when Zan Zuo, the director of the R&D department, appeared on the stage, the voice and text of the whole body, as well as the iconic body movements of “Selling Fish”, can be seen at a glance as coming from “JOJO’s Bizarre Adventure”. The famous scene is also reflected in the game. It can be seen that the developers are really enjoying the joy of building game content.

>>> Moderate plot and picture

“Hi-Fi RUSH” received rave reviews from Steam at the beginning of the new year for its relaxed game rhythm, smooth action and extremely pleasant rhythm feedback, but there are still some shortcomings in the overall experience The place. For example, its slightly “barren” cartoon rendering picture is different from the “Borderland” series with a large number of texture packs and thick line concepts. some regrets.

The content of the plot is also not satisfactory. In a nutshell, it can be regarded as the youth version of Johnny Yong blowing up the Arasaka Tower, but there is neither cyberpsychosis nor security team, and the NPCs that appear are just proud base managers and passive They are just mechanical workers controlled by the program.

>>>Conclusion

However, it is always a bit nitpicking to criticize the well-regulated plot in a rhythm action game, and the game experience of “Hi-Fi RUSH” is indeed worthy of this “rave acclaim” evaluation. If you are an action game lover, or have a little understanding of rhythm audio games, and want to try rhythm + action games, “Hi-Fi RUSH” will not disappoint you.

“Hi-Fi RUSH” has landed on Shanguo Mall. The price of ￥115 after the coupon and the excellent game quality are the best choices for you to spend time before the release of “Crouching Dragon: Fall of the Sky”. Interested players can come to Take a look at Shanguo Mall.

