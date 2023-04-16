Saint Laurent officially enters the film and television industry with the establishment of a film production company – yqqlm

Saint Laurent Productions will premiere Almodovar’s new work “Strange Way of Life” in Cannes this year. The costumes in the play are all from the hands of design director Anthony Vaccarello. (courtesy of Saint Laurent Productions)





Fashion brands have always had a close cooperative relationship with the film industry. To a large extent, it is for the realization of the core value of the brand, or for strategic considerations such as sharing resources with stars, which also makes the cooperation between the two parties have a long-term and consistent cooperation tacit understanding. This year, Saint Laurent suddenly announced the establishment of Saint Laurent Productions, a film production company without warning. He specifically mentioned that “a group of outstanding filmmakers have inspired me a lot over the years, and I am eager to cooperate with them and create a space for creativity.”

And Saint Laurent Productions will participate in this year’s Cannes Film Festival from May 16 to 27, and premiere director Pedro Almodovar’s “Strange Way of Life”, directed by Ethan Hawke , Pedro Pascal (Pedro Pascal) lead the starring role; the famous directors David Cronenberg (David Cronenberg), Paul Sorrentino (Paolo Sorrentino) and others who have joined Saint Laurent Productions also make people more excited. Looking forward to Saint Laurent, which has stepped into the film industry from fashion, and what surprises it can create with this century-old industry in the future.











