Cloud Leopard Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Chairman and President: Chen Yunyun) announced today that D3 PUBLISHER INC. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo / Chairman and President: Tomoaki Imanishi) launched the girl samurai action game “SAMURAI” in Japan MAIDEN -Samurai Girl-” (Supported platforms: PlayStation®5/PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™) Asian localized version will be available for digital pre-order on PlayStation™Store and Nintendo eShop today, October 27, 2022 (Thursday). Version.

In addition, details of the downloadable content included in the digital “Deluxe Edition” will be included in this press release.

■”SAMURAI MAIDEN -Samurai Girl-” PlayStation™Store product page (Hong Kong‧Simplified Chinese) https://store.playstation.com/zh-hans-hk/concept/10001987

■”SAMURAI MAIDEN -Samurai Girl-” Nintendo eShop Product Page (Hong Kong‧Traditional Chinese) https://store.nintendo.com.hk/70010000056046

■”SAMURAI MAIDEN -Samurai Girl-” official website https://www.cloudedleopardent.com/game/samurai-maiden/zh-hant/

■Digital Edition Pre-Order Bonus Players who pre-order the “Digital Standard Edition” or “Digital Deluxe Edition” of this game on PlayStation™Store and Nintendo eShop before November 30, 2022 (Wed) 23:59 (local time) will receive Get the following character DLC outfits as digital pre-order bonuses.

The bonus can be downloaded after purchase. “Digital Standard Edition” & “Digital Deluxe Edition” Common Pre-Order Bonus – Yiye Exclusive Costume “Oda Clan’s Ninja Outfit (White)

“Digital Deluxe Edition” pre-order bonus

‧Blade exclusive costume “Ninja costume of the unified shogunate (red and white)”

‧Fox Meimei’s special costume “Onmyoji’s Kimono (Purple)”

※Only players who pre-order the “Digital Standard Edition” and “Digital Deluxe Edition” before November 30, 2022 (Wed) 23:59 (local time) can receive the above corresponding bonus.

※The period of bonus bonus and the method of providing download may vary from platform to platform.

※It may be sold as paid content in the future. ※The contents of the bonus may be changed without prior notice.

■First purchase bonus/early purchase bonus

Players who purchase the first production “Physical Standard Edition”, and those who purchase the “Digital Standard Edition” and “Digital Deluxe Edition” before December 14, 2022 (Wed) 23:59 (local time) will receive a bonus DLC The special costume “Sailor Suit (Hot Girl)” can be downloaded after purchase.

‧ Tsumugi’s exclusive costume “Sailor Suit (Hot Girl)”

This is an item that allows you to change your outfit into a “Sailor Suit (Hot Girl)”.

In order to survive the harsh battles of the Warring States period, Yu changed into a “hot girl” equivalent to her modern armor and combat uniform, and challenged the look of blonde hair and tanning in a tanning salon for the first time.

Putting on this outfit, it feels like you can get the unshakable mental strength of a hot girl in the face of anything, and the elasticity that can accommodate everything.

※This is a bonus common to the “Physical Standard Edition”, “Digital Standard Edition” and “Digital Deluxe Edition”.

※Only the first batch of “Physical General Edition” will have a special code to download. limited quantity available.

※The validity period of the download code included in the first batch of “Physical General Edition” is until November 30, 2023 (Thu) 23:59 (local time).

※Players who purchased “Digital Standard Edition” or “Digital Deluxe Edition” must complete the purchase before December 14, 2022 (Wed) 23:59 (local time) to receive this bonus. The duration of bonus bonuses and the way in which downloads are offered may vary by platform.

※It may be sold as paid content in the future. ※The contents of the bonus may be changed without prior notice.

■”SAMURAI MAIDEN -Samurai Girl-” Deluxe Edition

“SAMURAI MAIDEN -Samurai Girl-” Deluxe Edition” is a cost-effective Deluxe Edition set that includes the main game and various additional contents. It includes a total of 32 kinds of costumes for changing characters, weapons that are helpful for the introduction game guide, and special additional background music.

At the same time, a deluxe edition limited item “Additional background music ‘”Bullet Girl” special music pack'” is also included.

＜Set Contents＞

①”SAMURAI MAIDEN -Samurai Girl-” game main chapter

② 匷 exclusive costume “First time Swimsuit” 4-color set

③Yiye’s special costume “First time Swimsuit” 4-color set

④Baste’s special costume “First time Swimsuit” 4-color set

⑤Fox Meimei’s special costume “First time wearing the final swimsuit” 4-color set

⑥Special costume “Sengoku Samurai Girl” 4-color set

⑦Yiye special costume “Same sailor suit” 4-color set

⑧Blade steel special clothing “same sailor suit” 4-color set

⑨Fox Meimei special costume “same sailor suit” 4-color set

⑩䌷Special weapon “Electric Light Demon Sword”

⑪Added background music “Words Bloom (䌷Ver.)” (singing: Yodo Snow)

⑫Added background music “Words Bloom (Yiye Ver.)” (singer: Ito Mirai)

⑬Added background music “Words Bloom (Blade Ver.)” (singer: Uesaka Uesaka すみれ)

⑭Added background music “Words Bloom (Fox Meimei Ver.)” (singer: Tomita Miyu)

⑮Added background music “”Bullet Girl” special music pack

(Deluxe Edition limited props)

※Except for the additional background music “”Bullet Girl” special music pack”, the products included in this set will be sold separately in the future.

◆Clothing “The first time to wear the final swimsuit”

This is the costume of Tsumugi, Yiye, Blade Steel and Fox Meimei. Swimsuit designs vary by character, and each character includes 4 different colored outfits (16 items in total). The colors of some props other than costumes will also be changed.

◆ Costume “Sengoku Samurai Girl” This is Tsumugi’s exclusive costume.

Includes 4 different colored costumes (4 items in total). The colors of some props other than costumes will also be changed.

◆Clothing “Same sailor suit”

This is the costume of Yi Ye, Blade Steel and Fox Meimei. The costume can be changed to the same design as Tsumugi’s Sailor Suit. Each character includes 4 different colored costumes (12 items in total). The colors of some props other than costumes will also be changed.

◆Weapon “Electric Light Demon Sword”

This is Tsumugi’s exclusive weapon. Although it cannot enhance the performance of the knife, it has the additional effects of “easy to increase the intimacy with the shadow guard” and “increase the amount obtained from goods (in-game currency)”. Referred to as “Electric Magic”.

◆Added background music “Word Bloom (Character Solo Ver.)”

The background music played during battle and in the menu interface can be changed to the title song “Word Bloom”. A total of special versions of Tsumugi (CV. Yadosuki), Yiye (CV. Ito Mirai), Hagang (CV. Uesaka Miyuki) and Fox Meimei (CV. Tomita Miyu) are included (4 songs in total) .

※”Word Bloom Chorus Ver.” is included in the main game. “Word Bloom Chorus Ver.” content is available without purchasing DLC.

※The function of changing the background music can only be used after the game is cleared.

※This is a song used in the game, not an MP3 file, please pay attention.

◆Added background music “”Bullet Girl” special music pack”

Items that can be used to change the background music played during battle and on the menu screen to the “Bullet Girl” series. There are 11 songs in total.

※This is a bonus item limited to the “Deluxe Edition” and “Deluxe Upgrade Set”. Not available separately for sale.

※Characters from the “Bullet Girls” series will not appear in this work. ※The function of changing the background music can only be used after the game is cleared. ※This is a song used in the game, not an MP3 file, please pay attention

＜Recorded song＞

① “Piercing Bullet”, the opening theme song of “Bullet Girl Fantasia”

② “Bullet Girls Fantasia” ending theme song “Glorious Memories”

③ “Bullet Girl” Mission BGM1

④ “Bullet Girl” mission BGM2

⑤ “Bullet Girl 2” Mission BGM1

⑥ “Bullet Girl 2” Mission BGM2

⑦ “Bullet Girl Fantasia” Mission BGM1

⑧ “Bullet Girl Fantasia” Mission BGM2

⑨ “Bullet Girl Fantasia” individual interrogation special training BGM

⑩ “Bullet Girl Fantasia” double interrogation special training BGM

⑪ “Bullet Girl Fantasia” reversal interrogation special training BGM

“SAMURAI MAIDEN -Samurai Girl-” Deluxe Upgrade Set”

“SAMURAI MAIDEN -Samurai Girl-” Deluxe Upgrade Set” is a cost-effective set that includes a variety of additional content. After purchasing, you can get the same additional content as “SAMURAI MAIDEN -Samurai Girl-” Deluxe Edition”, recommended for purchase Available for players of the physical regular edition and digital regular edition.

※This product does not include the main game.

■Sakura is the most beautiful flower, and the samurai is the beauty of high school girls──! A sword fighting action game for girls who slays demons and slays demons in the turbulent times of the Warring States Period!

The temple was ablaze with thick black smoke.

The roars of many soldiers echoed around.

And the bearded uncle standing in front of him… turned out to be Oda Nobunaga! ?

A “high school girl samurai” who is good at swordsmanship is summoned to Honnoji Temple in the Warring States Period!

Together with girls who are good at ninjutsu, she must try to break through the underground underworld where there are many dead people from hell wiggling around!

This work has both the swordsmanship of the female high school student samurai and the sweeping enemies of the beautiful girl ninja.

There are also refreshing and respectable battles, such as the “Oral Technique” that uses the overlapping of lips between girls to enhance their abilities!

Slay demons and demons in the chaotic times of the Warring States Period, and establish bonds with the women in the chaotic times of the Warring States Period!

Brand new fencing action game for girls is here