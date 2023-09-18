Shakira Inaugurates Nuevo Bosque-Pies Descalzos Educational Center in Barranquilla

Shakira Inaugurates Educational Center in Barranquilla

On Saturday, September 16, Shakira arrived in Barranquilla to carry out the inaugural ceremony for the delivery of the Nuevo Bosque-Pies Descalzos Educational Center. The event was attended by hundreds of fans who gathered to show their appreciation and admiration for the artist.

During the ceremony, Shakira expressed her gratitude and pride in having allies such as the Mayor’s Office of Barranquilla, the ‘La Caixa’ Foundation, the FC Barcelona Foundation, and the LCI Educational Foundation, who helped fulfill her dream of building a new school in the city. She emphasized the importance of continuing to support the education of girls, boys, and young people in Barranquilla.

One of the highlights of the day was the presence of Olga Pretelt Torres, a nun of the Company of Mary, who had been Shakira’s first teacher when she was just 5 years old. Olga reminisced about Shakira’s diligent and studious nature, even at a young age. She mentioned how the singer always participated in school events and had a passion for music and composing.

The Nuevo Bosque – Pies Descalzos school is spread across 6,000 square meters and will benefit approximately 1,000 students annually. It will not only provide primary and secondary education but will also serve as a community center for the development of parents, caregivers, and other members of the community.

The project, which began in 2018, has become a reality in the Nuevo Bosque neighborhood thanks to an investment of over 16,000 million. The school features 22 regular classrooms, 4 preschool classrooms, laboratories, art classrooms, a library, a dining room, a kitchen, and other common spaces for the benefit of students and the community.

The executive director of the Pies Descalzos Foundation, Patricia Sierra, highlighted the impact that school infrastructure and education have on the lives of children and young people in Colombia. She reaffirmed their commitment to supporting appropriate learning spaces and educational projects that reinforce the skills and talents of students.

Marta Segú, the general director of the FC Barcelona Foundation, also expressed great satisfaction in being a part of the project. She emphasized the transformative power of education and sports in the lives of children and young people, providing hope for their communities.

The inauguration of the Nuevo Bosque-Pies Descalzos Educational Center marked a significant milestone in the efforts to enhance education and support the youth of Barranquilla. It showcased the collaborative efforts of various organizations and the dedication of Shakira to making a positive impact in her hometown.

