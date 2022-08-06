Original title: Shen Tengma Li’s “Walking to the Moon” box office broke 1.7 billion. Why does the “Shen Ma combination” always create miracles?

1905 Movie Network Zhuangao As a feature film starring and cooperating again after a seven-year lapse of “Shen Ma Group”, “Moon Alone” has attracted much attention since its official announcement.

According to data from the ticketing platform, as of 9:34 on August 6, the cumulative box office (including pre-sale) of the movie “Lonely on the Moon” reached 1.734 billion, surpassing the total box office of the movie “Life Events” and becoming the No. 1 box office in the summer of 2022 , temporarily ranked third in the total box office list of Chinese movies in 2022, the top two are “Changjin Lake: Water Gate Bridge” and “This Killer Is Not Very Calm”.

The well-received and acclaimed “Walking on the Moon Alone” pushed Hehe to a new peak. From the stage of the drama to the stage of the Spring Festival Gala, from the stage of the Spring Festival Gala to the movie screen, the “Shen Ma Group” has become a national actor step by step, creating miracles of Chinese movies again and again…

From 2015 to 2022, from “Charlotte Trouble” to “Lonely Walking on the Moon”, from the “new face” of the film industry to the “ceiling” of comedy movies, “Sink Horse Group” only took seven years.

What is rare is that, from emerging to the peak, their identities have not changed, and they are still happy actors.

Now it seems that the mutual achievements of Happy Twist and “Shen Ma Group” are like a good story. Looking back on the rise of the two, the reason why Shen Teng and Ma Li can become “box office elixir”, everything has to start from the breakthrough of Happy Twist from stage to screen.

In 2012, “Thailand”, which cost 30 million yuan, became the first domestic film with a box office of over 1 billion yuan, and it became the annual box office champion of that year.

In the same year, Happy Twist appeared on CCTV Spring Festival Gala for the first time, and the work “Today’s Happiness” was praised as “the best-looking sketch of the year”, and the popularity of twist was opened. The following year, Shen Teng’s partner Ma Li’s “Today’s Happiness 2” made persistent efforts, and the “Shen Ma Group” began to gain a broad national base.

At that time, the birth of “Thai Embarrassment” made the comedy trend sweep the Chinese film market. For consumers, everyone is also looking forward to the next comedy that brings laughter.

Looking at the annual box office rankings in 2013 and 2014, no less than three comedies broke into the top ten. Especially in 2014, in addition to imported films in the top ten list, the rest of the domestic films shortlisted almost all belong to the comedy genre.

Comedy movies are in the limelight, and Happy Twist, who started out with drama, also decided to enter the film circle with the popularity accumulated in the Spring Festival Gala. The first film and television drama will be “Charlotte Trouble” starring Shen Teng and Ma Li, which also gives the “Shen Ma Group” an opportunity to stand out.

On the one hand, the daily attendance rate of this drama is as high as 95%, and it has a very high audience base. On the other hand, when I wrote “Charlotte Trouble”, it was the script written by film standards.

In other words, the filming of “Charlotte Troubles” has inherent advantages. As the protagonists of the play of the same name, it is logical for Shen Teng and Ma Li to take over the film version.

But in fact, this gold combination once faced a “demolition crisis”.

The film version of “Charlotte Annoyance” is the first cast actor Shen Teng. As one of the elders of Happy Twist, Shen Teng was promoted to assistant director in his first year of employment, with many opportunities. Although he doesn’t like to talk on weekdays, his comedy talent is still fully revealed on the stage. He was also praised by the director as the most suitable person to play “Charlotte”.

Ma Li entered Happy Twist two years later than Shen Teng. Compared with the latter’s smooth sailing, Ma Li was silent for two years before she began to gain more exposure. When casting “Charlotte Trouble”, she was not the team’s first choice. Later, the role of “Ma Dongmei” was finally returned to her because the original cast could not meet the director’s requirements.

From drama to movie, Shen Teng and Ma Li are able to join hands in “Charlotte Troubles” again, which is somewhat of a twist.

The story since then is well known: in the case of almost competing with “Hong Kong 囧” in the same file, “Charlotte Trouble” still won 1.438 billion box office, became the champion of the National Day box office, and broke into the top five of the annual box office. Shen Teng and Ma Li have completely become the most anticipated screen combination in the eyes of the audience.

They are deeply involved in the field of comedy

Combined to expand box office appeal

According to incomplete statistics, the number of “Shenma Group” cooperation has exceeded 23 times. But before “Lone on the Moon” came out, the two had not co-starred in a feature film for seven years.

In the words of the two, they embarked on the road of finding a better self, shining brightly in their respective directions.

When “Charlotte Trouble” was a great success, Happy Twist released comedy films at a rhythm of almost one a year.

Among them, “Donkey Deshui” with a score of over 8 on Douban was not a big hit, and only reported 170 million; “Li Cha’s Aunt” suffered a waterloo of word-of-mouth, and reported 604 million.

The ones that can achieve a double harvest of word-of-mouth box office are “Shy Iron Fist” (2.213 billion) and “The Richest Man in Xihong City” (2.547 billion). The protagonists of the two films are Ma Li and Shen Teng respectively. It can be seen that the two extremely high box office appeal.

Benefiting from the word-of-mouth of the above two films, Shen Teng and Ma Li not only achieved more brilliant screen performances, but also expanded their industry influence and were able to go further and further on the road of healthy development.

In recent years, Ma Li has starred in comedy films such as “This Killer Is Not Too Calm”, and even those with heavier stories are full of dark humor. She seldom leaves the field of comedy.

So is Shen Teng. , he has been active in different styles of comedy films.

It can be said that in the past seven years, although the “Shen Ma Group” has temporarily left the “Happy Twist” track, the two are still in the comedy circle and have made their own way.

Ma Li relies on many comedies to help “received” the first actress in Chinese film history to star in a movie with a box office of over 10 billion. Shen Teng, by virtue of his “national funny responsibility”, made “content of content” a standard for measuring the brilliance of a comedy movie.

It is worth mentioning that because it can easily arouse the emotions of the audience and bring infinite joy to the public, thereby stimulating everyone’s desire to consume, comedy is one of the most likely types to become a dark horse at the box office. The one I directed last year is the best example.

The current film and television industry is facing a relative shortage of comedians. For the “Shen Ma Group”, this is equivalent to an opportunity to perform to the fullest. Coupled with the deep cultivation of the comedy field, they have formed a distinct personal color. When the audience sees the names of Shen Teng and Ma Li, they will naturally think of the hilarious scenes of them doing their best. Whether it is national character or influence, they have grown into super IPs in the field of comedy, and they are fully equipped with the basic conditions to create a movie box office myth.

Therefore, as the “Shen Ma Combination” starring and cooperating again after a lapse of seven years, many industry media estimated that the final box office of “Lone on the Moon” may exceed 4 billion.

If you are careful enough, you may find that there is a detail hidden in “Lonely Walking on the Moon”. The character played by Ma Li is called Ma Lanxing, and the blue star refers to the earth. “Ma Dongmei”, “One Thought of Heaven” “Ma Xiaoli”, “Shy Iron Fist” “Ma Xiao” with the same surname.

Ma Li bluntly said that looking at these character names together can be regarded as a series. And it is very likely that her “Ma” surname character will not stop abruptly in “Ma Lanxing”.

In an interview with “China Film Report”, the “Shen Ma Group” invariably mentioned that if a deadline is set for their cooperation, they all hope it will be indefinite. In the days to come, the miracle created by this golden pair continues…Return to Sohu, see more