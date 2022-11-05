[Epoch Times, November 05, 2022]There are quite a lot of Sherlock Holmes-themed film and television works. Among them, “Enola Holmes” (Enola Holmes) creates distinctive features by taking Sherlock Holmes’s sister as the protagonist. This series is also launching a sequel. “Enola Holmes 2” (Enola Holmes 2), the new story’s solving process is still very enjoyable to watch, and the famous detective Sherlock Holmes also has more scenes, which is enough to become a sequel with excellent texture.

The background of the story is that the heroine Enola Holmes now opens a detective agency, intending to become a professional detective as good as her brother Sherlock Holmes, but the process is not smooth, until a poor girl Beth asks her to help find it. The missing sister Sarah received her first commission to start a business. At the same time, Sherlock Holmes was also devastated by a gold case. The brother and sister’s cases seemed to be of very different nature, but as the investigation deepened, the connection between the two gradually surfaced.

It’s hard to start a business

The heroine Enola’s attempt to start a business is an important change in the sequel. The movie can also effectively reflect the hardships of young people’s entrepreneurial process. It can make use of the fast editing method of montage to make Enola’s process of being rejected by different types of potential customers. With dramatic shaping, success shows that everything is difficult to start. Finally, a client came to the door, which was an opportunity to change the direction of the story. The client, Beth, was a poor girl and was positioned at the bottom of the society, which made it more reasonable for her to choose Enola. The two hit it off.

For the shaping of the investigation process, “Sherlock Holmes 2” can also show a good texture. Through the scene of Enola’s visit to Beth’s residence, the character background of the missing sister Sarah, a date that may have special significance, etc. are initially introduced. potential clues. In the follow-up, through on-site inspection of Sarah’s work place, more clues can surface, such as important documents suspected of being stolen by Sarah, a match factory plagued by diseases, a letter seemingly proving that she has a relationship, etc. The emergence of new elements adds more variables and highlights to the case.

This kind of field visit process, the film can also provide excellent entertainment in the narrative. For example, the investigation in the match factory included the undercover aspect of being a female worker, and the special situation escalated the dramatic tension; the plot of trying to sneak into the supervisor’s office could combine the educational elements of the heroine when she was young, and create an atmosphere of applying what she has learned at the right time. The experience of entering a nightclub to investigate, through an employee who constantly asks for tips, so that the process of obtaining information will not be dull; after leaving, suspected of being followed, it can play a foreshadowing role in the story and make the case suspenseful. upgrade.

Sherlock Holmes’ brilliance is justified

The appearance of his brother Sherlock is naturally an important selling point. The film rarely shows the embarrassed image of the famous detective in front of the audience, creating a certain novelty, and also extends the interesting drama of Enola trying to help her brother; later, Sherlock is also investigating the case. The story adds more foreshadowing and potential highlights. For the rivalry between the two brothers and sisters, this film can also make use of Sherlock’s amazing observational important settings, allowing the famous detective to show off his skills, so that the brilliance of the famous detective can be properly displayed, so as to ensure that the well-known characters’ worth will not be wasted.

In the last episode, Enola forged a fate with the aristocratic young Dixbury, and “Sherlock Holmes 2” also gave continuity to such elements. The first opposing scene of the two in this film can make people feel the potential The romantic atmosphere has successfully added plastic new content. And the play can also make new progress in the case through the details of the conversation, so that the value of an opponent play can be fully realized.

In the future investigation drama, the fate of the supporting characters will create the effect of the case turning sharply, so that the nature of the case is no longer limited to the disappearance case. The play also makes the senior police officer Greer a new element that affects the direction of the story. The supporting character’s attitude towards Enola is very unfriendly, which can create a major conflict between the heroine and the British police. Based on this, elements such as you running after me and trying to climb difficult are also extended, so that the film can add highlights to the scene, and together with Enola and Sherlock’s reunion, have more dramatic effects.

The subtle connection between the two cases is gradually revealed

Sherlock’s subsequent investigations have successfully made new progress in the case. The process also includes on-the-spot investigation of the crime scene, as well as different aspects such as the reorganization and interpretation of information, so that the progress of the story will not be monotonous. At the same time, the puzzle-solving process also interprets the existing information from different angles, so that the Jinliu case pursued by Sherlock and the disappearance case in charge of Enola can show a subtle relationship through new discoveries, which makes the plot more compact. The reasoning process has also brought a weighty name to the official debut. This element itself is the incarnation of conspiracy, and it can achieve the excellent effect of boosting the viewing experience as soon as it appears.

As far as Enola’s investigation was concerned, sneaking into an upper-class dance party was an important aspect, and there was a lot of entertainment planned. Part of the plot can carry forward the character’s characteristics, through the heroine’s lack of familiarity with many etiquette, thereby creating her embarrassing situation and difficulties. Some plots can effectively expand the romantic elements laid out before, and lay a reasonable foundation for the shaping of emotional lines in the future. Part of the content allows the potential value of a supporting actress to be initially revealed, adding new elements to the movie that can affect the direction of the story.

The protagonist’s adventures often contain setbacks, and “Sherlock Holmes 2” is no exception. Through the foreshadowing of police officer Greer, Enola is caught in a new problem, and how to get out of it in the future becomes a suspense. As far as the final result is concerned, it has carried forward the value of potential supporting roles, and arranged multiple elements such as blasting, driving chase, and martial arts scenes in a timely manner, bringing the film a good viewing experience on the scene.

The drama about getting out of trouble also includes the highlights of the literary drama. The interpretation of a rival scene successfully made Enola understand the importance of finding allies and having the courage to ask others for help, so that the heroine could have the opportunity to achieve character growth. The drama of Sherlock standing up for his sister makes the brother and sister’s brotherhood and morality show their brilliance without exaggeration, and through this, the role of police officer Greer is right and wrong, and it tends to set the tone. .

The story comes to an end, and many elements push up the point of view

After the story enters the final stage, it also includes many successful arrangements that can enhance the viewing experience. The identity of the missing character Sarah now contains a major turning point as the case becomes clear, bringing a sense of surprise to the plot. The heroine’s potential emotional line has also ushered in new progress, which not only upgrades the romance, but also adds to the interesting aspect of couple cooperation. A drama in the theater brings together a battle involving multiple characters, making the character’s predicament and the comeback under urgency a good point to watch. The identity of a behind-the-scenes mastermind was also exposed under the blessing of the detective’s reasoning drama. As far as the actual result is concerned, the subversive image setting was able to create enough dramatic tension.

As far as the finale is concerned, in addition to promoting the universal value of invincible evil, it also allows ordinary people to have the opportunity to perform within their ability, so that the heroic halo can be shared by all, rather than monopolized by the protagonist or famous detective; Enola’s caring for Sherlock Care and help can bring warmth and weight to the work. “Sherlock Holmes 2” was able to contain many twists and turns in the characterization of the case, and allowed positive elements such as brother-sister friendship to be brought into full play. In terms of overall texture, it was enough to be a successful sequel. ◇