Size? and New Balance, who have had extensive cooperation experience, are based on the 1906R shoe shape, and draw inspiration from an original New Balance jacket dating back to 1978, as well as a series of clothing and shoes, to jointly launch a new joint. Multiply styling.

This time, the British sneaker name size? took the lead in releasing the appearance of the shoes on Instagram. You can see that the retro running shoes are made of silver and blue to make a mesh upper, and the laces and inner parts are injected with the dirty orange that has been popular in recent years. ; In addition, the upper right corner of the picture also reveals the lake green style, which is expected to release more different color schemes in the future.

Although only one photo has been released and no release news has been released yet, with the tacit understanding of the two parties and previous achievements, the 1906R that debuted this time still has a very high probability of becoming the next pair of popular joint shoes. Interested readers please kindly pay attention to.