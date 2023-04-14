Home Entertainment Slam Jam Partners with Levi’s® for 1955 Made in Japan Size 501 Edition Jeans
Entertainment

Slam Jam Partners with Levi’s® for 1955 Made in Japan Size 501 Edition Jeans

by admin
Slam Jam Partners with Levi’s® for 1955 Made in Japan Size 501 Edition Jeans

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the original denim 501®, Luca Benini’s streetwear label Slam Jam has teamed up with Levi’s® once again to create a pair of jeans based on the 1955 Japan-made size 501, and a chest-mounted American tank top with pockets and raw edge armholes.

The jeans are made of 100% organic cotton. Both the cut and the silhouette are as classic as possible. In addition to the mid-high waist design and the straight-leg trousers to elongate the proportions of the legs, Slam Jam also adds visual enhancement to the side cut Effect silver screen printing, adding a groundbreaking element to the pant, and finally through the Levi’s® signature leather label and the Slam Jam label adorning the left rear pocket to highlight the collaboration commemoration.

The above-mentioned clothing items will be available on April 14 through Slam Jam online and offline stores, Levi’s official website and selected retailers around the world. Interested readers may wish to seize the opportunity to buy.

See also  Walk into Hélio Oiticica China's first exhibition "HO in Motion"

You may also like

THE IMF reiterates the need for a fiscal...

Popular sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’ announces new...

without classes this Friday due to a new...

The Mercado Norte celebrates 95 years: from a...

Luis Juez broke down when talking about his...

Variations and routines behind the warming up of...

“Transforming demands into a political program”

The 19th China International Animation Festival is full...

Tired of the wells, neighbors began to play...

5 Treasure Watches Worth 25-35-year-old Men with a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy