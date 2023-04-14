To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the original denim 501®, Luca Benini’s streetwear label Slam Jam has teamed up with Levi’s® once again to create a pair of jeans based on the 1955 Japan-made size 501, and a chest-mounted American tank top with pockets and raw edge armholes.

The jeans are made of 100% organic cotton. Both the cut and the silhouette are as classic as possible. In addition to the mid-high waist design and the straight-leg trousers to elongate the proportions of the legs, Slam Jam also adds visual enhancement to the side cut Effect silver screen printing, adding a groundbreaking element to the pant, and finally through the Levi’s® signature leather label and the Slam Jam label adorning the left rear pocket to highlight the collaboration commemoration.

The above-mentioned clothing items will be available on April 14 through Slam Jam online and offline stores, Levi’s official website and selected retailers around the world. Interested readers may wish to seize the opportunity to buy.