«We have already proposed to the previous government to open a table between companies, trade unions and the Ministry of Labor to ensure that in some areas of the country, with particular reference to the South, the clothing packaging chain can be reactivated. This would allow, with very low levels of investment, to maintain a high labor content and, through light industry, to maintain the heavy industries of the textile chain which are on the other side of the country. With the result of keeping the Made in Italy supply chain really in Italy».

It is a synergy between players but above all between territories that proposed by Sergio Tamborini, president of Sistema moda Italia, an association that brings together Italian textile-clothing companies, at the conference “Made In Italy, the challenge of recovery between crisis and transition” was held yesterday in Milan to launch a system message regarding the priorities for innovation and development of Made in Italy companies. A sector that ranges from automotive to nautical, from footwear to wood-furniture. And whose value must be protected: «Our textile system – says Tamborini – today is at the service of the supply chains that branch off downstream: the Italian and the French ones. More than the Italian ones, and before the Italians, French brands understood the importance of manufacturing: they bought companies in the leather goods and footwear segments and today they play a leading role in the Italian production districts. The same thing is happening in manufacturing and in textiles there is a risk that it will happen, but we must avoid the impoverishment that occurs when there is no significant plurality of players».

The synergy between institutions and small and large companies is just one of the potential guidelines for the development of “made in Italy” which also feeds on the alliance with the world of education. Universities are an integral part of the made in Italy cluster, a public-private association that was born five years ago to bring the world of research and innovation into dialogue with the beautiful and well-made supply chains. «Small and medium-sized companies can thus have access to enabling technologies, digital or physical, and skills otherwise difficult to access by the individual industrial player – says Silvana Pezzoli, president of the made in Italy Cluster and vice president of Sitip Industrie Tessili Spa -. Large companies, on the other hand, are positioned above all for the benefit of those who want to co-create or adopt innovative solutions. Universities and research centers have the opportunity of a direct comparison with the entire business world and know their expectations and needs that otherwise would not be met».