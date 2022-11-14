Original title: South Korean rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY announced the group LOGO will debut in November!

Sohu Korean Entertainment News South Korean rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY recently opened its official SNS and announced the group LOGO, officially announcing that it will debut in November.

FIFTY FIFTY consists of four girls. The group name has the meaning of “50 vs 50”, which is half and half of the probability, and also has the meaning of “ideal and reality”. The brokerage company said that FIFTY FIFTY also means that 50% of the combination plus 50% of the fans become 100%.

FIFTY FIFTY will announce member information and more information in the future.

