Home Entertainment South Korean rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY announced the group LOGO will debut in November! _Meaning_Guo Mingdong_Information
Entertainment

South Korean rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY announced the group LOGO will debut in November! _Meaning_Guo Mingdong_Information

by admin
South Korean rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY announced the group LOGO will debut in November! _Meaning_Guo Mingdong_Information
2022-11-14 16:11

Source: Sohu Korean Entertainment

Original title: South Korean rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY announced the group LOGO will debut in November!

Sohu Korean Entertainment News South Korean rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY recently opened its official SNS and announced the group LOGO, officially announcing that it will debut in November.

FIFTY FIFTY consists of four girls. The group name has the meaning of “50 vs 50”, which is half and half of the probability, and also has the meaning of “ideal and reality”. The brokerage company said that FIFTY FIFTY also means that 50% of the combination plus 50% of the fans become 100%.

FIFTY FIFTY will announce member information and more information in the future.Guo Mingdong/Text Copyright Mydaily Reprinting is prohibitedReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  The art world mourns Roberto Kapanny: painter and sculptor, he was 74 years old. Funeral in Tollegno

You may also like

BTS wins “Biggest Fans” award from “MTV EMA”...

Alfa Romeo is no. 1 premium of the...

Hotline | Wang Yibo starred in “Shen Yin”?...

The first Cucinelli wine: “An act of gratitude...

Wen Weihong: Rather than exporting overseas, I hope...

ELLE Interview with Yuan Quan: Jaeger-LeCoultre THE STELLAR...

The Chengdu Division of the 70th Miss Universe...

Wu Jing used his iPhone to shoot the...

Artist Pan Jinyong and model Wang Tiantian jointly...

The revenge of perfumeries between ecommerce and services

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy