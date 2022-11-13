Source title: Splendid Life, Classics Everlasting – Shaanxi Grand Theater & Fengdong Real Estate 2022 Dream Red House Exhibition Season Press Conference Held

On November 11, 2022, the “Splendid Life, Classics Everlasting” – Shaanxi Grand Theater & Fengdong Real Estate Dream Red House Exhibition Season Press Conference was held in the Drama Hall of Shaanxi Grand Theater. Shaanxi Grand Theater, General Manager of Xi’an Concert Hall Cao Yan, owner representative of Xi’an Fengdong Real Estate Co., Ltd., Artistic Director of Shanghai Drama Art Center, Yu Rongjun, screenwriter of the play “Dream of Red Mansions”, and Jia Baoyu, Wang Xifeng, Xue Baochai and Lin Daiyu of the play “Dream of Red Mansions” Actors Chen Shan, He Ping, Ding Meiting, Liu Yichen and Fu Yawen attended the event. At the press conference, Ms. Cao Yan, general manager of Shaanxi Grand Theater and Xi’an Concert Hall, introduced the situation of this Dream Red House performance season. 2022 coincides with the 35th anniversary of the broadcast of the 1987 version of the classic TV series “Dream of Red Mansions”, and also the fifth anniversary of the opening of the Shaanxi Grand Theater. While encouraging more audiences to enter the theater and get closer to the stage art, Shaanxi Grand Theater also looks forward to extracting artistic nourishment for the audience from traditional Chinese classics. Therefore, it specially planned “Fengdong Real Estate·Dream of Red Mansions – Dream of Red Mansions of Shaanxi Grand Theater” Series Exhibition Season”, I hope to take the Red House as the theme, let more good works of the Red House appear on the stage of the Shaanxi Grand Theater, transform from “dreamers” to “dreammakers”, and create a show for Xi’an and even the whole country. The red mansion dream of the moon. This Dream of Red Mansions show season will stage 5 blockbuster performances adapted from “Dream of Red Mansions”, covering drama, dance drama, Yue Opera, ballet and a concert originally produced by the Shaanxi Grand Theater. In September this year, the 35th Anniversary Commemorative Concert of the 87th Edition of Dream of Red Mansions was held in the Opera Hall of the Shaanxi Grand Theater. On November 12, 13 and November 25 to 27, the classical aesthetic giant drama “Dream of Red Mansions” brought by Shanghai Dramatic Art Center and the original folk dance drama “Dream of Red Mansions” by Jiangsu Grand Theater will be staged respectively. In addition, “Fengdong Real Estate·Dream of Red Mansions – Shaanxi Grand Theater’s Dream of Red Mansions Series Exhibition Season” also prepared a series of cultural experience activities “walking into the Red Mansions” for the public audience, including lectures by Red Scientists, exhibitions around Dream of Red Mansions, and delicacies of Red Mansions. , Red House Beauty, etc., to guide the audience to read the Red House. See also Twenty years of looking back at the "Harry Potter" actors revisiting their hometowns | Harry Potter | Back to Hogwarts | Emma Watson Xi’an Fengdong Real Estate Co., Ltd. is a state-owned real estate development enterprise invested and established by Xi’an Fengdong Development Group Co., Ltd. As the exclusive sponsor of this Dream Red House exhibition season, Fengdong Real Estate takes “helping urban development and building a better life” as its enterprise. mission. Just like Cao Xueqin’s painstaking work on “A Dream of Red Mansions”, “a masterpiece, four seasons of spring and autumn”, Fengdong Real Estate “a superior residence, countless ingenuity”, established high-end residential[Hushan series]boutique residential[Fenghua series]and livelihood guarantee residential 【Qianyu Series】, Commercial Real Estate 【i Series】, Industrial Park 【Creative Intelligence Series】Five product lines, the company and its construction and development projects have won about 70 awards, and are the creators of the quality of urban life. At the same time, Fengdong Real Estate has always adhered to the corporate core values ​​of “customer first, cooperation, responsibility, unremitting struggle and continuous innovation”. The neighborhood activities continue to enrich the cultural life of the owners, so that every family can feel the warmth and care of Fengdong Real Estate. The Dream Red House exhibition season lasted for 6 months. It will be an artistic feast for appreciating the red school and feeling the Chinese culture. It is an endless spiritual treasure for citizens and friends in their cultural life this winter. “Dream of Red Mansions”, a famous classic of Chinese studies, will shed its century-old wind and frost, and will continue to exude endless charm and brilliance in the ancient city of Xi’an.

On November 11, 2022, the “Splendid Life, Classics Everlasting” – Shaanxi Grand Theater & Fengdong Real Estate Dream Red House Exhibition Season Press Conference was held in the Drama Hall of Shaanxi Grand Theater. Shaanxi Grand Theater, General Manager of Xi’an Concert Hall Cao Yan, owner representative of Xi’an Fengdong Real Estate Co., Ltd., Artistic Director of Shanghai Drama Art Center, Yu Rongjun, screenwriter of the play “Dream of Red Mansions”, and Jia Baoyu, Wang Xifeng, Xue Baochai and Lin Daiyu of the play “Dream of Red Mansions” Actors Chen Shan, He Ping, Ding Meiting, Liu Yichen and Fu Yawen attended the event.

At the press conference, Ms. Cao Yan, general manager of Shaanxi Grand Theater and Xi’an Concert Hall, introduced the situation of this Dream Red House performance season. 2022 coincides with the 35th anniversary of the broadcast of the 1987 version of the classic TV series “Dream of Red Mansions”, and also the fifth anniversary of the opening of the Shaanxi Grand Theater. While encouraging more audiences to enter the theater and get closer to the stage art, Shaanxi Grand Theater also looks forward to extracting artistic nourishment for the audience from traditional Chinese classics. Therefore, it specially planned “Fengdong Real Estate·Dream of Red Mansions – Dream of Red Mansions of Shaanxi Grand Theater” Series Exhibition Season”, I hope to take the Red House as the theme, let more good works of the Red House appear on the stage of the Shaanxi Grand Theater, transform from “dreamers” to “dreammakers”, and create a show for Xi’an and even the whole country. The red mansion dream of the moon.

The Dream of Red Mansions show season will feature 5 blockbuster performances adapted from “Dream of Red Mansions”, covering drama, dance drama, Yue Opera, ballet and a concert originally produced by the Shaanxi Grand Theater. In September this year, the 35th Anniversary Commemorative Concert of the 87th Edition of Dream of Red Mansions was held in the Opera Hall of the Shaanxi Grand Theater. On November 12, 13 and November 25 to 27, the classical aesthetic giant drama “Dream of Red Mansions” brought by Shanghai Dramatic Art Center and the original folk dance drama “Dream of Red Mansions” by Jiangsu Grand Theater will be staged respectively. In addition, “Fengdong Real Estate·Dream of Red Mansions – Shaanxi Grand Theater’s Dream of Red Mansions Series Exhibition Season” also prepared a series of cultural experience activities “walking into the Red Mansions” for the public audience, including lectures by Red Scientists, exhibitions around Dream of Red Mansions, and delicacies of Red Mansions. , Red House Beauty, etc., to guide the audience to read the Red House.

Xi’an Fengdong Real Estate Co., Ltd. is a state-owned real estate development enterprise invested and established by Xi’an Fengdong Development Group Co., Ltd. As the exclusive sponsor of this Dream Red House exhibition season, Fengdong Real Estate takes “helping urban development and building a better life” as its enterprise. mission. Just like Cao Xueqin’s painstaking work on “A Dream of Red Mansions”, “a masterpiece, four seasons of spring and autumn”, Fengdong Real Estate “a superior residence, countless ingenuity”, established high-end residential[Hushan series]boutique residential[Fenghua series]and livelihood guarantee residential 【Qianyu Series】, Commercial Real Estate 【i Series】, Industrial Park 【Creative Intelligence Series】Five product lines, the company and its construction and development projects have won about 70 awards, and are the creators of the quality of urban life.

At the same time, Fengdong Real Estate has always adhered to the corporate core values ​​of “customer first, cooperation, responsibility, unremitting struggle and continuous innovation”. The neighborhood activities continue to enrich the cultural life of the owners, so that every family can feel the warmth and care of Fengdong Real Estate.

The Dream Red House exhibition season lasted for 6 months. It will be an artistic feast for appreciating the red school and feeling the Chinese culture. It is an endless spiritual treasure for citizens and friends in their cultural life this winter. “Dream of Red Mansions”, a famous classic of Chinese studies, will shed its century-old wind and frost, and will continue to exude endless charm and brilliance in the ancient city of Xi’an.