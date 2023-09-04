Home » spotlight | waves vienna festival
Entertainment

spotlight | waves vienna festival

by admin
spotlight | waves vienna festival

Posted on 3. September 2023

the waves vienna festival is a constant in the viennese concert calendar – this year you can look forward to a line up with very diverse and high-quality artists. this year the concert locations are in the metropol as well as in some girdle arc bars (however, the construction site in the wuk is in the final phase, so next year you can go there again).

come along, discover music, meet people and have a good time! all other important information about the festival can be found here. You can find the complete timetable here. (incl. the possibility to save/print the timetable as a pdf – the analogue heart will be happy!)

07.09. – 09.09.2023 / waves vienna festival / metropol as well as in some belt bars (fb-event) (tickets)

and here follow music recommendations from vienna concert:

Thursday, September 7th, 2023

19:15 – 20:00 – Aziya – B72
21:00 – 21:45 – ikan hyu – the loft (main floor)
21:30 – 22:15 – becky sikasa – the loft (living room)
22:15 – 23:00 – peter the human boy – kramladen
23:15 – 23:45 – another vision – coco

freitag, 08.09.2023

18:30 – 19:15 – damona – metropol
19:00 – 19:45 – childe – b72
19:45 – 20:30 – sander sanchez – the loft (living room)
20:00 – 20:45 – gents – rhiz
20:15 – 21:00 – thala – b72
20:15 – 21:00 – bex – the loft (main floor)
20:45 – 21:30 – dolphin love – fanialive
9:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – le: la – coco
21:00 – 21:45 – oar – kramladen
21:45 – 22:30 – dave mckendry – metropoldi
22:45 – 23:30 – oscar lang – b72

See also  Gino Paoli towards the chairmanship SiaeCdm starts the procedure for the appointment

Saturday, 09/09/2023

20:15 – 21:00 – lahra – the loft
20:45 – 21:30 – hidden gemz – fanialive
21:00 – 21:45 – soft loft – chelsea
22:00 – 22:45 – pina palau – fanialive
23:50 – 00:35 – deijuvhs – b72

Share with:

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsApp

I like it:

Like Loading…

Showcase Festival Spotlight Waves Vienna Festival

You may also like

Record-High Box Office for Summer Movies: Hangzhou Ranks...

August music from Austria – sound sketch

The Seoul Light Show Illuminates Autumn Nights with...

Tommy Prine – This Far South

Nike Launches Nike SB Dunk Low “Be True”...

CONQUER DIVIDE – Slow Burn

Tom Wood Collaborates with Pokémon to Launch Exclusive...

Spanish Love Songs – No Joy – Album...

Mexican Rapper Lefty SM Confirmed Dead by Friends...

[Gao Yunxiang and Dong Xuan’s Family Take a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy