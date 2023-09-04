spotlight | waves vienna festival

Posted on 3. September 2023
the waves vienna festival is a constant in the viennese concert calendar – this year you can look forward to a line up with very diverse and high-quality artists. this year the concert locations are in the metropol as well as in some girdle arc bars (however, the construction site in the wuk is in the final phase, so next year you can go there again).
come along, discover music, meet people and have a good time! all other important information about the festival can be found here. You can find the complete timetable here. (incl. the possibility to save/print the timetable as a pdf – the analogue heart will be happy!)
07.09. – 09.09.2023 / waves vienna festival / metropol as well as in some belt bars (fb-event) (tickets)
and here follow music recommendations from vienna concert:
Thursday, September 7th, 2023
19:15 – 20:00 – Aziya – B72
21:00 – 21:45 – ikan hyu – the loft (main floor)
21:30 – 22:15 – becky sikasa – the loft (living room)
22:15 – 23:00 – peter the human boy – kramladen
23:15 – 23:45 – another vision – coco
freitag, 08.09.2023
18:30 – 19:15 – damona – metropol
19:00 – 19:45 – childe – b72
19:45 – 20:30 – sander sanchez – the loft (living room)
20:00 – 20:45 – gents – rhiz
20:15 – 21:00 – thala – b72
20:15 – 21:00 – bex – the loft (main floor)
20:45 – 21:30 – dolphin love – fanialive
9:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – le: la – coco
21:00 – 21:45 – oar – kramladen
21:45 – 22:30 – dave mckendry – metropoldi
22:45 – 23:30 – oscar lang – b72
Saturday, 09/09/2023
20:15 – 21:00 – lahra – the loft
20:45 – 21:30 – hidden gemz – fanialive
21:00 – 21:45 – soft loft – chelsea
22:00 – 22:45 – pina palau – fanialive
23:50 – 00:35 – deijuvhs – b72
