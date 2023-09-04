spotlight | waves vienna festival

Posted on 3. September 2023

the waves vienna festival is a constant in the viennese concert calendar – this year you can look forward to a line up with very diverse and high-quality artists. this year the concert locations are in the metropol as well as in some girdle arc bars (however, the construction site in the wuk is in the final phase, so next year you can go there again).

come along, discover music, meet people and have a good time! all other important information about the festival can be found here. You can find the complete timetable here. (incl. the possibility to save/print the timetable as a pdf – the analogue heart will be happy!)

07.09. – 09.09.2023 / waves vienna festival / metropol as well as in some belt bars (fb-event) (tickets)

and here follow music recommendations from vienna concert:

Thursday, September 7th, 2023

19:15 – 20:00 – Aziya – B72

21:00 – 21:45 – ikan hyu – the loft (main floor)

21:30 – 22:15 – becky sikasa – the loft (living room)

22:15 – 23:00 – peter the human boy – kramladen

23:15 – 23:45 – another vision – coco

freitag, 08.09.2023

18:30 – 19:15 – damona – metropol

19:00 – 19:45 – childe – b72

19:45 – 20:30 – sander sanchez – the loft (living room)

20:00 – 20:45 – gents – rhiz

20:15 – 21:00 – thala – b72

20:15 – 21:00 – bex – the loft (main floor)

20:45 – 21:30 – dolphin love – fanialive

9:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – le: la – coco

21:00 – 21:45 – oar – kramladen

21:45 – 22:30 – dave mckendry – metropoldi

22:45 – 23:30 – oscar lang – b72

Saturday, 09/09/2023

20:15 – 21:00 – lahra – the loft

20:45 – 21:30 – hidden gemz – fanialive

21:00 – 21:45 – soft loft – chelsea

22:00 – 22:45 – pina palau – fanialive

23:50 – 00:35 – deijuvhs – b72

