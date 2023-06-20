[Sprite]The second season of Cool Light is cool and cool, coming to Pioneer Music to create multiple marketing ideas_TOM News

Following the successful launch of the brand’s groundbreaking global music platform last year -[Sprite]Cool Light,[Sprite]once again gathered a group of pioneering artists to continue the blockbuster[Sprite]Cool Light Season 2, and joined hands with 3 honorary titles Lammy-winning music producer, OneRepublic lead singer Ryan Tedder, well-known pop singer Feid from Colombia, South Africa’s most popular rapper Cassper Nyovest, famous Brazilian pop singer Lexa and mainland Chinese pop singers, film and television actors, music Producer Zhang Yixing and others joined together to stage a global music carnival.

The second season of Sprite Cool Light is upgraded and the new lineup of big names is announced

In order to better convey Sprite’s new brand positioning of “unstoppable and cool”, in June 2022, Sprite will launch a global music platform – Sprite Cool Light, aiming to bring together artists from all over the world , around music expressions based on similar life experiences, connects music fans from different cultures, countries and regions, and brings fans a brand new music experience.

Inviting James Blake, double Grammy and Mercury Award winner and Brit Award nominee, to work with a group of international avant-garde artists, the first season of Sprite Cool Light introduces a new and unique approach to music production, directed by James Blake led the creation of a main theme, which was performed by avant-garde artists from all over the world.The debut of the first season of Sprite Cool Light gave the audience a window to understand the music creation and personal experience of the artists. Once it was launched, it received a huge response all over the world.

This year, the return of the second season of Sprite Cool Lights, with Ryan Tedder as the leader of the strong lineup, once again detonated the music scene. Music fans who know the European and American music circles should have heard of Ryan Tedder, known as the “gold medal producer”: he has won the Grammy Award three times, and has collaborated with Adele, Paul McCartney, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, U2 , Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X have collaborated with international superstars.

Ryan Tedder won a Grammy for “Album of the Year” as producer of Adele’s “21” and “25” and Taylor Swift’s “1989”; Publishers Association Songwriter Icon Award as well as 3 RIAA Certified Diamond Awards, and has amassed over 450 million record sales. At the same time, as the lead singer of OneRepublic, Ryan Tedder led the band to release their first album “Dreaming Out Loud” in 2007. The album’s hit single “Apologize” sold 20 million, broke the global digital sales and play records, and won Grammy nominated.

In the star-studded lineup this time, there is also a Chinese face-Zhang Yixing, a mainland male pop singer, film and television actor, and music producer. Integrating Chinese elements into popular songs, Zhang Yixing has been committed to breaking through the boundaries of music in recent years and expressing his self-advocacy of releasing a youthful attitude.

Sprite Cool Light gathers avant-garde artists from all over the world, connects music fans across cultures and borders, and brings more cool and extraordinary highlights to the second season.

The new way of musical expression encourages coolness in the Z era

The second season of Sprite Cool Light is another forward-looking attempt by Sprite to use music as the carrier to respond to the new brand proposition of “unstoppable dryness and coolness”. This plan is supported by the famous music producer Ryan Tedder. In this world of pursuing music love without hesitation, with his superb music talent and rich music experience, he personally crafts a new theme and initiates recruitment to pioneer artists around the world.

Create different music with the same theme, adopt this unique form of creation, Sprite Cool Light has always been committed to integrating into young people through the same frequency of culture and art, continuing Sprite’s long-term deep cultivation of music, and helping consumers through Music to express and explore diverse worlds.

In order to preview the second season of Sprite Cool Light, the huge interactive screen located in Shanghai Xintiandi presents different images during the day and night: the daytime advertising screen presents the four characters “Night falls” and Zhang Yixing’s human silhouette, attracting music fans Check in; when night falls, Sprite invites music fans to toast to witness the lighting ceremony of the billboard, officially announcing the arrival of the second season of Sprite Cool Light!

This time, Zhang Yixing, the new Sprite global brand spokesperson, personally participated in the creation of the new brand single in China.Before Zhang Yixing x Sprite’s new brand single “Alive” was officially launched, Sprite also took the lead on online social platforms. The official Weibo “leaked” important clues, and mysterious videos were displayed on the outdoor screens of major landmarks in Shanghai, calling on fans to go to a Find out.

On May 22, after Zhang Yixing’s cool performance of the new song “Alive” was launched, it swept all major music platforms, and the popularity soared, and it was on the new song charts, rap charts and other popular song charts of various platforms! As a brand single facing the world, Zhang Yixing has consistently integrated Chinese elements into “Alive” and implemented MPOP – using Monkey King’s facial makeup in paintings. Every child who plays allegro, dances Latin, punches, plays the piano, and draws is like When Zhang Yixing was a child, like every Chinese child, he received lightning support from tens of millions of music fans.

The well-known music critic Zhao Nanfang commented: “This song is just like what Zhang Yixing said, the song-making process is ‘a process of constantly examining oneself and facing the inner heat’. Under the lively and cool surface, it is an extremely focused examination of the inner world “I put the world in the refrigerator to cool down/keep calm/keep focused”, the purpose of the fusion of extensive music elements is not to create exaggerated battles, but to find one’s own goals in the hustle and bustle. At the auditory level When we intuitively feel the ‘dance’ and ‘freshness’ of “Alive”, we also need to pay attention to the message of ‘calmness’ and ‘focus’ conveyed in the song.”

With Zhang Yixing’s new song “Alive” rising in popularity and sweeping the charts of major music platforms, in order to influence Chinese young people to a greater extent, #雪白酷光灯汉语目录# will be launched in June! The lineup and content of this album also ushered in a double upgrade. With the first release of songs composed by Jane Zhang and Liu Yu, the works of Yao Chen, Chen Li, Yuan Yawei, Li Wenhan and Han Geng will also be unveiled one after another.Seven musicians who are excellent in singing and writing in the Chinese music scene will jointly try to integrate and innovate with traditional elements to create different styles of music that belong to the singer himself.

Jane Zhang’s works incorporate electronic music elements, and this smart and restrained arrangement contrasts with the larger undulating strings and drums in the back; and the integrated chime bells representing traditional musical instruments in central China give people a dreamlike feeling . Liu Yu combined POP with Peking Opera, but broke away from the conventional way of integrating into the opera, and refined the core instrumental music and rhythm of Peking Opera, embellishing it in the trendy pop music arrangement, making the whole song feel youthful. , vitality, fun feeling.

The five singers who are about to go online will also present new music works to consumers with their own unique styles. I believe that these works, together with Sprite, will lead more Chinese Z-generation groups. For life’s hot and dry moments.

Use music to fight hot Sprite to create a variety of marketing methods

In May 2022, Sprite released a new brand proposition of “unstoppable dryness and coolness”. Over the past year, Sprite has always been keen to find another way to find its own unique marketing angle, and has launched a number of marketing activities that consumers will never forget. The advent of Sprite Cool Light also actively echoes this proposition: choosing to break the traditional music and brand cooperation model, Sprite builds a new type of music platform, organically combines and creates with music, and puts the artist’s story and new music in everything The center creates cultural relevance on a global scale to better connect and resonate with young consumer groups.

Through a brand-new lineup of artists, a new melody and a brand-new single, Sprite Cool Light combines fearless avant-garde artists and the diverse music they create, and guides consumers to “cool” to face the heat of life in a unique way Moment has become a catalyst for music fans to face their own hot challenges in 2023 and beyond, and has truly achieved resonance with consumers and strong market influence.

0

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

