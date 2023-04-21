Star Award 2023 Xu Ruiqi named Shidi Singapore rising star opened a new chapter of interpretation-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Red Star Awards 2023 Xu Ruiqi named Shidi Singapore rising star opened a new chapter of interpretation

On April 9, Singapore’s annual event “Red Star Awards 2023” was grandly held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. This year’s Red Star Awards, with the theme of “New Leap Star Carnival”, is an annual entertainment event in Singapore. Artists dressed in gorgeous dresses and dazzling accessories shined in the Lion City. The awards ceremony also invited Sammi Cheng and Hsiao Jingteng as performers and award presenters. Sammi Cheng sang the classic song “Just Like Your Tenderness” live, with an emotional voice. Xiao Jingteng’s multiple songs were familiar to everyone, and the fast rock songs made everyone feel festive jubilation and a warm atmosphere at the awards ceremony. The list of winners of the “Red Star Awards 2023” was announced one after another that night, and the awards went to each family. Among them, the biggest surprise came from the new generation of Singaporean actor Xu Ruiqi, who won Shidi in one fell swoop by virtue of his wonderful performance of “Zheng Tiancai” in the TV series “We Understand Your World“, and successfully won the “Best Actor”. Xu Ruiqi was shortlisted for the first time and became the youngest Shidi in 26 years On the red carpet of the “Red Star Awards 2023” award ceremony, Xu Ruiqi wore a simple and neat white suit, which made him look more energetic and stylish. In the TV series “We Understand Your World“, Xu Ruiqi played the role of Zheng Tiancai, a person with special needs. His real and vivid performance has touched countless audiences and won unanimous praise from both the industry and the industry, making him the favorite to win the championship this year. This year is Xu Ruiqi’s 6th year in the industry. With “Your World We Understand”, Zheng Tiancai was shortlisted for the “Red Star Award”[Best Actor]for the first time. He lived up to expectations at the award ceremony and became the youngest Shidi in 26 years . Xu Ruiqi took the stage to accept the award, and expressed his thanks: “It is my honor to be able to accept a challenging role, which is what every actor wants. It is my honor to be able to play Zheng Tiancai and tell the stories of people with special needs and their families.” Xu Ruiqi also took this opportunity to thank those people with special needs. The success of the role is inseparable from them, “Your world is beautiful, and now everyone understands it!” Sammi Cheng presented the award to Xu Ruiqi as the guest of honor, and took a group photo together. Later, Zheng Xiuwen posted on social media took a photo with Xu Ruiqi. In addition to[Best Actor]Xu Ruiqi also won the[Most Popular Potential Star][MYPICK! The most eye-catching male character]Two awards, Xu Ruiqi posted on social media: It is a memorable day, thank you for everything that happened, and changed the ID profile picture to a photo with Zheng Xiuwen. See also IKKS PARIS Holds Opening Party in Hangzhou to Capture Moments of Freedom and Inspiration Telling the story of a character is more important than winning an award. Xu Ruiqi has many good dramas and challenges, so stay tuned After the award ceremony, Xu Ruiqi said in an interview: “A lot of people asked me, what will I do after winning the award? I think it will be the same from now on, go to work as usual every day, continue filming, and try to understand the lives of different people. This award It’s just a result of performing a show well, and it doesn’t mean that every play is working hard for awards. I think it’s more important to tell the story of the characters.” As a representative of Singapore’s new generation of actors, Xu Ruiqi didn’t know that he had set a record until he won the award. He became the youngest Shidi in 26 years. For the role that he wants to challenge the most in the future, Xu Ruiqi said that he has no limitations. “Anyway, the most important thing for an actor is to truly and sincerely vent out the storyline and emotions. I think it is the most important thing for me!” More good roles and good works, we Please look forward to the new chapter of Xu Ruiqi’s interpretation.

On April 9, Singapore’s annual event “Red Star Awards 2023” was grandly held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. This year’s Red Star Awards, with the theme of “New Leap Star Carnival”, is an annual entertainment event in Singapore. Artists dressed in gorgeous dresses and dazzling accessories shined in the Lion City. The awards ceremony also invited Sammi Cheng and Hsiao Jingteng as performers and award presenters. Sammi Cheng sang the classic song “Just Like Your Tenderness” live, with an emotional voice. Xiao Jingteng’s multiple songs were familiar to everyone, and the fast rock songs made everyone feel festive jubilation and a warm atmosphere at the awards ceremony.

The list of winners of the “Red Star Awards 2023” was announced one after another that night, and the awards went to each family. Among them, the biggest surprise came from the new generation of Singaporean actor Xu Ruiqi, who won Shidi in one fell swoop by virtue of his wonderful performance of “Zheng Tiancai” in the TV series “We Understand Your World“, and successfully won the “Best Actor”.

Xu Ruiqi was shortlisted for the first time and became the youngest Shidi in 26 years

On the red carpet of the “Red Star Awards 2023” award ceremony, Xu Ruiqi wore a simple and neat white suit, which made him look more energetic and stylish. In the TV series “We Understand Your World“, Xu Ruiqi played the role of Zheng Tiancai, a person with special needs. His real and vivid performance has touched countless audiences and won unanimous praise from both the industry and the industry, making him the favorite to win the championship this year.

This year is Xu Ruiqi’s 6th year in the industry. With “Your World We Understand”, Zheng Tiancai was shortlisted for the “Red Star Award”[Best Actor]for the first time. He lived up to expectations at the award ceremony and became the youngest Shidi in 26 years . Xu Ruiqi took the stage to accept the award, and expressed his thanks: “It is my honor to be able to accept a challenging role, which is what every actor wants. It is my honor to be able to play Zheng Tiancai and tell the stories of people with special needs and their families.” Xu Ruiqi also took this opportunity to thank those people with special needs. The success of the role is inseparable from them, “Your world is beautiful, and now everyone understands it!” Sammi Cheng presented the award to Xu Ruiqi as the guest of honor, and took a group photo together. Later, Zheng Xiuwen posted on social media took a photo with Xu Ruiqi. In addition to[Best Actor]Xu Ruiqi also won the[Most Popular Potential Star][MYPICK! The most eye-catching male character]Two awards, Xu Ruiqi posted on social media: It is a memorable day, thank you for everything that happened, and changed the ID profile picture to a photo with Zheng Xiuwen.

Telling the story of a character is more important than winning an award. Xu Ruiqi has many good dramas and challenges, so stay tuned

After the award ceremony, Xu Ruiqi said in an interview: “A lot of people asked me, what will I do after winning the award? I think it will be the same from now on, go to work as usual every day, continue filming, and try to understand the lives of different people. This award It’s just a result of performing a show well, and it doesn’t mean that every play is working hard for awards. I think it’s more important to tell the story of the characters.”

As a representative of Singapore’s new generation of actors, Xu Ruiqi didn’t know that he had set a record until he won the award. He became the youngest Shidi in 26 years. For the role that he wants to challenge the most in the future, Xu Ruiqi said that he has no limitations. “Anyway, the most important thing for an actor is to truly and sincerely vent out the storyline and emotions. I think it is the most important thing for me!” More good roles and good works, we Please look forward to the new chapter of Xu Ruiqi’s interpretation.