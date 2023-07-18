Stones in decor: see ideas from CASACOR SC | Camboriú Bathhouse!

Of timeless beauty, enduring character and guaranteed popularity, the stones are a very safe bet to renew the look of the house. Floor, walls, benches and many other elements of the décor can receive this versatile and comprehensive material. Get inspired with us in the environments of CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneário Camboriu who used stones in the decoration!

Jeferson Branco Arquitetura – t3chno.Delta. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneário Camboriú 2023. (Everton Martins/CASACOR)

Used both on the floor and in the bar t3cno.DELTAwas the Speranza stone, from Granistone, helped the office Jeferson Branco Architecture mimicking the idea of ​​a swamp. The metaphor to talk about the duality between nature and technology became visible through the appearance of the stone, helping to raise questions about the origin of life and the future.

Ágata Cipriani – Cipriani Studio Arquitetura – Singular Loft. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

O Singular Loftof Agata Cipriani, highlights the Patagonia Marble stone as a natural element within the space. Because it is extremely marked and textured, the item draw a parallel with the bedwhich is located in the center of the space and is made entirely of screen-printed natural leather.

Ágata Cipriani – Cipriani Studio Arquitetura – Singular Loft. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Fábio Severo/CASACOR)

According to the professional, the new “luxury” is have nature close to you. With everything more verticalized and with a more hectic routine, being close to nature can be something that requires displacement, time and is generally associated with moments of leisure. In order for residents to feel, in some way, synchronized with green, Ágata and her team seek to use natural materials such as wood, stone, straw and fibers not environment.

Bia Kestering – Gourmet Opponere. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneário Camboriú 2023. (Fábio Severo/CASACOR)

The Amazonic natural stone panel composes the living room. Gourmet Oppositesigned by Bia Kestering. Assumed as the space’s main work of art, the piece displays the design made by nature. In the kitchen, the stone chosen was Brazilian Travertine, used on the island countertop, with a brushed and waterproofed finish. In the bathroom, the carved stone is enhanced by lighting.

Blanc Architecture and Decoration – Sunset Loft Bar. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

The golden color of the Surreal stone composes the palette of colors inspired by the sunset of the Sunset Loft Bar. But the very characteristics of the stone are, by themselves, attractive to the Blanc Architecture and Decoration: Approximate age between 542 million and 1 billion yearsthe stone was formed by a marine deposition process in which sediments rich in quartz (silica) were deposited layer by layer and then consolidated, forming the stone. The mineralogical composition is 94% quartz, 5% muscovite (mica) and 1% opaque minerals. It is a dense rock with unique movements and tonalities never seen before.

Natália Xavier – _Modernes Haus. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Fábio Severro/CASACOR)

For the Modern _Housethe architect Natalia Xavier developed a wall with avalanche quartzite stone. Placed between the bedroom and the bathtub space, the stone makes a reference to the Barcelona Pavilion project, by the architect Mies van der Rohe, not physically limiting the space, but ensuring fluid movement. Thus, the stone does not divide the space, but gives the idea of ​​continuity to another environment.

Moacir Schmitt Jr and Salvio Moraes Jr – Cabana 16 by DECA. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

The natural, rustic and organic atmosphere of Cabana 16 by DECASigned by CASA design studio, by Moacir Schmitt Jr and Salvio Moraes Jr, suggests a connection with emotions, an intimate and direct channel with happiness. Not by chance, the black marble with light streaks, in a perfect layout of veins, is punctuated in the project. According to professionals, the design that the stone has refers to something mystical, inspiring, which reinforces this connection with feeling.

Bianca Rieg – Address Lorena. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

Tropical Green Quartzite was used to make the Residence Lorrainesigned by the office Bianca Rieg. According to the architect, the idea was to bring the tones of nature throughout the livingincluding the table that was designed in an imposing way involving every woody pillar.

Keli Maksimiuk and Rafaela Rosa – Man Cave by Quality Home. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

Gran Constantini dolomitic marble is the proposal of the architects Keli Maksimiuk e rafael rose for the Man Cave by Quality Home. According to the architects, it is a stone of Brazilian extraction with a lot of texture and movement, characteristics that combine with the space, as it is a action environment and meaningful conversations. In addition, the stone is made up of the mineral called calcite, which allows the passage of light, which reinforces the ambient lights.

The Dekton synthetic stone is a reinterpretation of the precious Paonazzo stone with thick veins, in an ochre/tile color that makes a composition with Macallan whiskey and Roberto Burle Marx canvas that are in the Autoplatz. According to Bruno Barbierifrom office Indi Architecture, the option was to work with the entire piece, which is a material that is extremely resistant to scratches and heat. Thus, it was possible to work with a single piece, weighing more or less 400 kg in the entire niche.

Klaxon Design Studio – Reading Room. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneário Camboriú.. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

From a living room intended for rest and highlighting the shelves for reading books, the Macchia Oro Pietrafina stone, backlit by LED profiles, appears to reinforce the shelf and the outline of the books that compose it. The warm tone of the stone harmonizes with the other colors of the space. So the office Klaxon Design Studio created the ideal atmosphere to present the works of photography, art, fashion and travel, among other themes that are in the CASACOR SC bookshop.

Leandro Sumar – Roque Kremer Bathroom. Project by CASACOR Santa Catarina | Balneario Camboriu. (Lio Simas/CASACOR)

The organic stone with a rustic finish, known as “brushed swallow granite”, which makes up the Roque Kremer Bathroom, is simple but not simplistic. It refers to natural activities of life in its shape and existence. According to the architect Leandro Sumar, the stone brings the naturalness of how things should be treated. The idea of ​​placing it as if it were an altar for the wooden bathtub – a highlight of the environment – ​​was precisely to prioritize the place where the main item in the bathroom is located.

CASACOR Service CASACOR SC | Balneário Camboriú 2023

Where: The Spot One, attached to Balneário Shopping – Avenida Santa Catarina, 1 – Estados, Balneário Camboriú (SC). Access to the exhibition on the L2 floor of Balneário Shopping

When: from June 8th to July 23rd

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday – including holidays – from 1 pm to 9 pm. Sundays, from 1pm to 7pm

Digital box office:

https://appcasacor.com.br/events/santa-catarina-2023-balneario-camboriu

Income values:

From Tuesday to Friday: R$ 80,00

Saturday, Sunday and holidays: R$ 80,00

Visitors entitled to a ½ entry discount must present proof of entitlement to the benefit and a photo ID at the CASACOR/SC ticket office. The discounts are not cumulative.

The development offers private parking with entrance through Balneário Shopping, located at Avenida Santa Catarina, 1 – Estados, Balneário Camboriú. Access to the exhibition is on the L2 floor of Balneário Shopping.

