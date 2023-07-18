“The government with its silence bets that the people forget”

Photo: File

More than 100 days after the resignation of Tareck el Aissami from his position as Minister of Petroleum, after learning of a large case of corruption that involved PDVSA and other State institutions, the former president of the Venezuelan state oil company Rafael Ramírez denounced the silence of the government of Nicolás Maduro in the face of one of the biggest scandals in the country’s history.

“The government, with its silence, is betting that a people desperate for all kinds of deficiencies, quickly forget one of the biggest scandals in the country’s history and that has a direct impact on their already diminished quality of life,” he wrote in an article. posted on their website.

The former Chavismo official also pointed out that the State’s silence in this case demonstrates the complicity of government leaders with the theft of billions of dollars from the national oil industry.

A few days ago, Jesús Faría, a deputy to the National Assembly elected in 2020, expressed his annoyance during an interview when asked about the whereabouts of former minister Tareck el Aissami.

In order to divert the conversation to another topic, Farias even mentioned Rafael Ramírez, assuring that the United States protects him.

«No one says anything, everyone is silent and evades their responsibility; from the hitman prosecutor, so given to show and scandal, that he does not issue but a word about it, going through the top staff of the PSUV and his hate programs, the president of the National Assembly and his gallery speeches; and, of course, by Nicolás Maduro himself and his repulsive outbursts,” he said.

Ramírez indicated that the theft from PDVSA has had serious consequences in the country, which has been evidenced in the serious economic, social and political crisis of recent years.

“The incredible thing at the same time that this happens with the consent of the government, Maduro maintains a double discourse of indignation for the North American licenses, when what is truly disgusting is that his government accepts them and places them above our Constitution and laws” he added.

Given this scenario, Ramírez highlighted the urgency of generating political change. “It is not just about Maduro leaving the Presidency, it is about changing the entire government, and the illegal system of relationships and intricate interests that have assaulted power and institutions, leading the country to the abyss,” he added. .

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

