Home » “Stranger Things” Creator Duffer Brothers Executive Producer Netflix’s Newest Sci-Fi Series “The Boroughs” Is Coming Soon
Entertainment

“Stranger Things” Creator Duffer Brothers Executive Producer Netflix’s Newest Sci-Fi Series “The Boroughs” Is Coming Soon

by admin
“Stranger Things” Creator Duffer Brothers Executive Producer Netflix’s Newest Sci-Fi Series “The Boroughs” Is Coming Soon

Stranger Things creator Duffer Brothers executive produced new sci-fi series, The Boroughs, coming to Netflix.

Netflix announces new sci-fi series “The Boroughs” will be executive-produced by Duffer Brothers Work together to resist an alien threat that will steal what they don’t have – “time”.

Jeffrey Addis and Will Matthews, who collaborated with Netflix on the acclaimed series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” said the Duffer Brothers have long been fans of Jeffrey and Will and can’t wait to get fans on board. This new adventure, co-created together, is expected to be scary, funny, and most importantly, heartwarming.

At present, “The Boroughs” has not yet confirmed the launch date, and interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.

See also  2022 Migratory Bird Sand City | Ma Yansong: Imagine an Alien City

You may also like

The highlight! “Cirque du Soleil” is a stage...

Mengjinyuan gold wedding jewelry is popular, young people...

The best thing to happen to hair

Why don’t you raise the soybean 3 buck?

Dialogue between piano and woodwind Soloist Chamber Orchestra...

The fake news, the millions and the drop...

Yuanwang Technology co-hosts the 13th Beijing Film Festival...

Special REMAX Oportunidades: a case of success

“Bubble Bobble Everybubble!” “Story System Information Announced_Game Information_Strait...

The Argentine startup that bets on the growth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy