“Stranger Things” Creator Duffer Brothers Executive Producer Netflix’s Newest Sci-Fi Series “The Boroughs” Is Coming Soon

Stranger Things creator Duffer Brothers executive produced new sci-fi series, The Boroughs, coming to Netflix.

Netflix announces new sci-fi series “The Boroughs” will be executive-produced by Duffer Brothers Work together to resist an alien threat that will steal what they don’t have – “time”.

Jeffrey Addis and Will Matthews, who collaborated with Netflix on the acclaimed series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” said the Duffer Brothers have long been fans of Jeffrey and Will and can’t wait to get fans on board. This new adventure, co-created together, is expected to be scary, funny, and most importantly, heartwarming.

At present, “The Boroughs” has not yet confirmed the launch date, and interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.