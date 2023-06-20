Home » Swiss watches, exports still growing: +11.3% in the first five months of 2023
Entertainment

Swiss watches, exports still growing: +11.3% in the first five months of 2023

by admin
Swiss watches, exports still growing: +11.3% in the first five months of 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

May with clearly positive signs for Swiss watch exports. During the month, exports of Swiss watches amounted to 2.33 billion francs (2.38 billion euros at current exchange rates), an increase of 14.4% compared to a year earlier. In the first five months of 2023 as a whole, Swiss exports amounted to 10.88 billion francs (11.1 billion euros), an increase of 11.3% compared to the same period last year.

The performance of the top ten markets in May confirms the leadership of the United States, which has overcome its slight decline in April; the progress of China and Hong Kong; the solidity of Japan; a mixed panorama for Europe, with Italy registering a good leap and rising from tenth to ninth place.

These are the figures, with the amount of Swiss exports and the percentage increase or decrease: United States 359 million francs (+9.8%), China 237 million (+158%, there is also an effect statistic, last year was marked by lockdowns), Hong Kong 227 million (+19.2%), Japan 161 million (+11%), United Kingdom 155 million (+6.7%), Singapore 135 million ( -1.7%), France 122 million (-2.9%), Germany 118 million (+9.1%), Italy 102 million (+23.1%), United Arab Emirates 101 million (+14.6% ).

During the month, exports increased for both high-end and entry-level watches. This is the trend in the various segments: +14.5% for the high range (prices above 3,000 francs), +15% for the medium-high range (prices between 500 and 3,000 francs), -3.7% for the medium range (price between 200 and 500 francs), +27.4% for the basic range (price under 200 francs).

See also  Zhang Yimou's film "Sniper" screened at Peking University

Having said of the dynamics in the month of May, which show the positive sign for eight markets of the top ten and the negative sign for only two, a look at the figures for the first five months of this year allows us to record growth for all ten main markets. These are the data: United States 1.6 billion francs (+10.1%), China 1.1 billion (+29.8%), Hong Kong 1 billion (+26.1%), Japan 732 million (+ 5.1%), United Kingdom 679 million (+8.4%), Singapore 676 million (+8.6%), Germany 560 million (+10.7%), France 517 million (+12.3%) , United Arab Emirates 500 million (+12.4%), Italy 421 million (+13%). Just outside the top ten, there is the descent of South Korea (eleventh, with 274 million, that is -14%), which was influenced by the lower influxes of Chinese tourists.

You may also like

Hisense Laser TV pays homage to Van Gogh’s...

tension and mobilizations in the process of change

Cordovan firefighters saved the life of a suffocating...

The live-action film “Barbie” is scheduled to be...

Meat market, the price rises below inflation and...

Realistic love movie “I love you!” “Revealing the...

divers will carry out rakes in a canal,...

The street blends with fashion, a wonderful interpretation!...

They register the headquarters of the organization of...

Joy, a member of the popular girl group...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy