Lower Saxony’s Airbus works benefit from major order from India | > – News

It is the largest single order in aviation history: the Indian airline IndiGo has ordered 500 machines from the A320 family from the aircraft manufacturer Airbus. This is also a source of joy in Lower Saxony.

The order will secure jobs in the long term, said Tamer Yüksel, works council at the Airbus site in Stade. Around 2,000 people are employed there. Other locations in Lower Saxony are Nordenham (Wesermarsch district) and Buxtehude (Stade district). There are also plants in Bremen and Hamburg in northern Germany.

Effects only expected in several years

The order from the Indian airline IndiGo is not expected to affect production until the 2030s. However, there is great confidence. “All northern German locations benefit equally,” said an Airbus spokesman. Regardless of the India order, the order books at Airbus should be full, it said.

Fuselage shells from Nordenham, fin from Stade

In the case of the A320 family, the rear fuselage segments are produced in Hamburg for all aircraft that are finally assembled worldwide. 15,000 people work at the Finkenwerder plant alone, where around half of all A-320 aircraft are delivered. The vertical stabilizer comes from Stade, landing flaps are made in Bremen, fuselage shells come from Nordenham. In Buxtehude work is being done on the cabin equipment.

