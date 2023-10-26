Tania Ruiz, Ex-girlfriend of Enrique Peña Nieto, Declares Love for New Boyfriend on Social Media

Tania Ruiz, ex-girlfriend of former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, has publicly declared her love for her new boyfriend, Manuel Serrano, on her social media accounts. As Ruiz celebrates her 36th birthday, she expressed that her heart, which was once closed off after her breakup with the politician, is now filled with happiness because of her current relationship.

The announcement came through a heartfelt message shared on her Instagram account. Ruiz stated, “I healed when I let myself feel. If something has hurt me since I met you, it is my cheeks from smiling so much. Our world, my place. My home anywhere. I love you infinitely.”

Tania Ruiz, known for her modeling career, accompanied the message with a photo of her and her new partner. The couple looks blissfully happy, confirming the depth of their love for each other.

Despite her past relationship with Peña Nieto garnering significant attention, Ruiz seems to have moved on and found happiness with Serrano. This public declaration of love marks a new chapter in her life.

Fans and followers of Tania Ruiz were quick to congratulate her on finding love once again. The post received numerous comments and likes, showing support and happiness for her newfound happiness.

It is worth noting that Tania Ruiz and Enrique Peña Nieto split up in 2019 after dating for over a year. Since then, both individuals have pursued their separate lives, with Ruiz now finding love in Manuel Serrano.

As Tania Ruiz celebrates her special day, she is grateful for the love and joy her new partner brings into her life. The couple’s fans eagerly await their future endeavors and relish in the happiness they have found together.