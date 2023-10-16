Tekashi 6ix9ine Surrenders to Authorities “Voluntarily” After Assault Allegations

American Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Surrenders to Authorities Voluntarily

On Sunday night, American urban artist Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, surrendered to authorities in the Sánchez municipality of Samaná province. The surrender was described as voluntary by his lawyer, Andrés Toribio. The police surrounded him in a hotel but did not enter until a search warrant was obtained, according to a source from the Police National.

The arrest came after Tekashi was accused of assaulting several men at a recording studio in La Vega province the previous Friday. An arrest warrant had been issued against him due to the incident. Tekashi’s lawyer emphasized that the surrender was voluntary, stating that it was to avoid any accusations of illegal action or staged events.

Meanwhile, the police are awaiting a judge’s order to enter the hotel room where Tekashi has been detained. Acting at the request of the La Vega Prosecutor’s Office, the authorities want to ensure that due process is followed and that evidence collected from the search can be valid in a trial.

Tekashi’s situation unfolded when he was reported to have entered the studio with several men and assaulted the team of urban rapper Diamond The Mafia. Diamond claimed that Tekashi acted out of jealousy, as he had been recording there with his partner, Yailin The Most Viral. Diamond’s complaint was accompanied by videos showing Tekashi and five men attacking his team, with his wife and daughter being present at the time.

As the situation develops, the arrest of Tekashi 6ix9ine is expected to proceed in accordance with legal procedures.