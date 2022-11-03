Home Entertainment Tencent’s “Jin Yong Martial Arts World” series has five series and posters released–Fast Technology–Technology changes the future
Tencent's "Jin Yong Martial Arts World" series has five series and posters released

Sina Movies reported that “Jin Yong’s Martial Arts World” officially released the poster,It is presented in the form of a character unit short play. The five series were directed by Xu Bing, Deng Ke, Cao Dun, Cai Yuexun and Yang Lei.

Gold screenwriters Xu Bing, Li Haishu, Huang Yanwei, Jia Dongyan, Wu Yao, Cheng Tingyu, Luo Yiwei, action director Gu Xuanzhao, art director Shao Changyong, styling director Ru Meiqi, and grooming director Yang Xiaohai will also join.

The first stage will start with two character chapters of “Evil in the East and Poison in the West” and “Southern Emperor and North Beggar”.Through the four legends of martial arts, the whole map of the rivers and lakes was gradually drawn, and the heroes gathered in “Huashan Lunjian”, and then transitioned to “Jiuyin Zhenjing” to open a new chapter of “Iron Blood Danxin”, telling the growth story of Guo Jing and Huang Rong.

Tencent Investment Promotion Conference revealed that,“The Legend of the Condor Heroes”, “The Legend of the Condor Heroes”, “Eternal Dragon Slayer”, “Eight Dragons”, “Swordsman” and “The Deer Ding Ji” will be filmed in a short period of time.

