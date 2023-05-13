Tension on the border between Mexico and the US: more than 15 thousand people want to emigrate

dramatic caravan of Central and South American migrants arriving in Matamoros, Mexico to cross the Rio Grande into the United States looking for a better future. Meanwhile, to prevent irregulars in United States installed barbed wire fences at border crossings.

While, Hope was reborn for the repeal this Friday of Title 42, that former President Trump imposed during the pandemic that He expelled those who came to ask for asylum. The repealed health standard was used almost 3 million times to expel them.

The United States grants 360,000 visas through a mobile application and indicated that they will deliver 100,000 more for citizens of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The migrants, estimated at more than 15,000, crowded the US-Mexico border. For his part, Aztec Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that the flow began to drop. “There is calm and normality”.

Now those who Those who violate the new provisions will be prohibited from entering the United States for five years. or even criminal proceedings.

The White House announced that it will reject those who have traveled to the border through another country, such as Mexico, without having processed their application there.

The US Secretary of Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, to contradict people traffickers who “spread false information,” he warned that the “borders are not open. While, Among the migrants camping at the border there was confusion and frustration.