The 14th Asian Film Award (Asian Film Award) announced the shortlist-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: The 14th Asian Film Awards (Asian Film Award) announced the shortlist

Recently, the 14th Asian Film Awards (AFA for short) announced the shortlist. Director Liang Ming was nominated for Best New Director for his first feature film "Under the Sun", which is also the only one among the nominations. Movies from Mainland China. The annual Asian Film Awards, founded in 2007, is the first Asian film awards ceremony hosted by the Hong Kong International Film Festival. Since 2014, the Asian Film Awards has been changed to be jointly organized by the three major Asian international film festivals: Hong Kong International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, and Tokyo International Film Festival. Wu Yanyan, director of Wu Tianming Youth Film Special Fund of China Film Foundation, Rao Zijuan, vice chairman and director of Taipei Film Commission, Nan Dongzhe, program planner of Busan International Film Festival, and Kenji Ishizaka, program director of Tokyo International Film Festival, and other seven well-known workers in the industry Invited to serve as a judge for this film award. The degree of professionalism can be called the "Oscar of Asia". Although the development process is not long, the strict and independent review mechanism makes the awards have a high degree of recognition and credibility among filmmakers. In recent years, it has attracted many first-line directors and actors to participate in the awards with their works, including Jia Zhangke, Kore-eda Hirokazu, Li Cangdong, Asghar Farhadi and other internationally renowned filmmakers. Previous award-winning films include Chinese films with high artistic quality such as "Youth", "The Assassin Nie Yinniang" and "The Grandmaster", as well as internationally renowned Asian films such as "Thieves" and "Burning". Li Yongguan of the Busan International Film Festival said, "The competition for this year's awards is very fierce. All Asian films from 2019 to the first half of this year are under consideration, and among them there will be 39 films from 11 Asian countries and regions. Awards." Among them, this year's Oscar's biggest winner – "Parasite" directed by Bong Joon-ho received the most nominations (10 nominations), while mainland director Wang Xiaoshuai's "Ever and So Long" and Taiwanese director Zhong Menghong's "Sunshine" received the most nominations. It followed closely with 7 nominations. Wu Yanyan, who served as a judge of the Asian Film Awards from 2017 to 2022, said, "Every Asian Film Awards has produced countless excellent works, from young directors to well-known directors, from young actors to powerful actors, I have seen young and old actors. Hope for a handover and a thriving future for the festival." In addition to awards, the Asian Film Awards is also committed to promoting the development of the Asian film industry, supporting newcomers in the industry, and cultivating international audiences for Asian films. Since the establishment of the Best New Director Award at the 2018 Asian Film Awards, award-winning filmmakers include Dong Yue ("Blizzard is Coming") and Hong Kong's new director Chen Xiaojuan ("The Fallen"). This nomination fully affirms the creative talent of director Liang Ming, allowing the film to compete with five other excellent films from all over the world.

