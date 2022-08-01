The 36th popular film “Hundred Flowers Award” award ceremony was held in Wuhan on July 30, and the major awards were awarded one by one. In the end, the film “Changjin Lake” produced in Beijing won the Best Film Award, and Zhang Yi and Yuan Quan won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards respectively.

The award ceremony was star-studded, and actors such as Zhu Xijuan, Chen Baoguo, and Li Yifeng attended the scene. During the awards ceremony, singers such as Li Yuchun, Zhou Shen, Chang Shilei, Joey Yung, and Coco Li sang touching songs to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the “Hundred Flowers Award”.

Zhu Yuanyuan won the Best Supporting Actress Award for her role as Aunt An Rongrong in “My Sister”, which is her second award after winning the Golden Rooster Award for Best Supporting Actress for the same role last year. After taking the stage, Zhu Yuanyuan said happily: “Winning the award again is a recognition of “My Sister”, the audience’s love, and it is the greatest encouragement to the filmmakers. The gold and silver cups are not as good as the audience’s reputation. Filming well and shaping the characters is the most important thing. important.”

Yuan Quan has won the Golden Rooster Award for Best Supporting Actress three times and the Hundred Flowers Award for Best Supporting Actress twice. This time, she finally won the Hundred Flowers Award for Best Actress for her role as Wen Ting in “Chinese Doctor”. In this regard, she admits that every time she participates in such an event, she is very nervous, “It’s not easy to make a movie, an actor can meet a suitable role in different age groups, It’s also a very difficult thing.” She shared her most impressive scene when filming “Chinese Doctor”. After a day of fighting, Doctor Wenting returned to the hotel and learned that the courier brother at the door had died of the new crown virus. “It was one o’clock in the morning when I filmed this scene, and for a few moments, I felt like I was in a dark tunnel, walking alone. The film “Chinese Doctor” is different for me. Meaning. I’ll keep trying.”

With the role of Zhang Xianchen in “On the Cliff”, Zhang Yi won the Best Actor in the 34th Chinese Film Golden Rooster Award last year. This time, he won the Best Actor in the Hundred Flowers Award and became the Double Actor. He said excitedly: “These are the two most important film awards in China, and they are very important. Winning the awards is a personal affirmation for me. I know that I still have a lot of deficiencies in my profession, and I have been looking for breakthroughs in some aspects. I am also looking for a solution, and with this encouragement, I will continue to work hard.” A reporter asked, how does it feel to compete with Wu Jing for the best actor this time? He answered sincerely: “We have a very good personal relationship, and he taught me a lot. I need to learn his boldness and straightforwardness in his bones, and his cognition of movies is also very advanced. We are each other’s confidants.”

“Changjin Lake” won the Best Picture at the Hundred Flowers Awards. Yu Dong, chairman of Bona Films, took over the trophy from Zhu Xijuan, winner of the first Hundred Flowers Award for Best Actress. He recalled: “Actually, when we filmed “Changjin Lake”, it was the most difficult time for the epidemic and the film industry. We filmed for three winters and went through untold hardships. “Changjin Lake” is currently the largest investment in China. A grand masterpiece.” At the same time, he also expressed his gratitude to the three directors Chen Kaige, Tsui Hark, and Lin Chaoxian, as well as all the actors and staff.

Director Tsui Hark also said with emotion: “The filming of “Changjin Lake” was my most precious experience. The film went through a very complicated filming process. From preparation to script to shooting to post-production, I have never experienced such a complicated film. .” (Text / reporter Wang Jinyue)

List of winners

Best Film: “Changjin Lake”

Outstanding Film: “Hello, Li Huanying”

Best Screenplay: Li Bashen, Liu Xunzimo, Zhang Benyu, Kodak

Best Director: Wen Muye (director of “Miracle, Stupid Child”)

Best Actor: Zhang Yi (played by Zhang Xianchen in “On the Cliff”)

Best Actress: Yuan Quan (played by Wen Ting in “The Chinese Doctor”)

Best Supporting Actor: Hou Yong (Wang Changjie in “The Island Keeper”)

Best Supporting Actress: Zhu Yuanyuan (Aunt (An Rongrong) in “My Sister”)

Best Newcomer: Chen Halin (Jing Tong in “Miracle Stupid Child”)

[

责编：张晓荣 ]