2022 The 6th Pingyao International Film Festival will cooperate with the "New Era Literature Climbing Plan" of the Chinese Writers Association to add an industrial unit "Migration Plan · From Literature to Film Literary Picturized Project (LPP)" to recommend the latest film industry. , Literary works with film adaptation potential, and provide a film and television cooperation and incubation platform for literary works. This unit specially invites literary critic and essayist Li Jingze, poet and scholar He Xiangyang, writer and screenwriter Li Xiuwen, poet and critic Yang Qingxiang, novelist Shuang Xuetao, and film director, screenwriter, editor, writer Cheng Er, producer People Jiang Hao, film producer and screenwriter Wang Hongwei, film director, screenwriter, and writer Wanma Caidan formed a recommendation committee, with poet and critic Ouyang Jianghe as planning consultant, in conjunction with "Harvest", "October", People's Literature Publishing House, CITIC Publishing House, Yilin Publishing House and other 32 key literary and artistic publishing units under the "New Era Literary Climbing Plan Joint Conference" of the Chinese Writers Association recommended the final shortlisted literary works, and carried out film and television cooperation promotion during the Pingyao International Film Festival.
As two different art categories, literature and film and television have always been closely related. The two inspire, inspire and complement each other, creating countless cultural and artistic works. The unit of “Migration Plan·From Literature to Film” aims to open up the literature and film and television circles, promote the integration of literature and film and television fields and industrial cooperation, and promote the transformation of literary works into film and television.
The final recommended works are all literary works published in professional journals, publishing institutions or online platforms in recent years, and have not yet been developed for film and television. The genre, content and length are not limited. At present, the recommendation committee has received nearly 100 preliminary works from 32 literary and art publishing units, and will soon select the shortlisted works from them. Representatives of the shortlisted works will be invited to attend the Pingyao International Film Festival to promote their works to domestic and foreign film and television copyright procurement agencies, copyright project development agencies, production companies, producers, screenwriters, directors, distributors, distribution agencies and other industry professionals, and Participate in official events related to the film festival. In addition, the Pingyao International Film Festival will provide a special negotiation space for the shortlisted works, and provide one-on-one negotiation and communication opportunities for the representatives of the works and people in the film industry.
The Pingyao International Film Festival was founded in 2017 and is held every year in the ancient city of Pingyao with a history of 2,700 years. The film exhibition is jointly sponsored by Pingyao Film Exhibition Co., Ltd. and Shanxi Film Academy of Shanxi Media Institute. It has four major sections: film exhibition, industry, academia, and education. In addition to the “Migration Plan: From Literature to Film” for literary works, the industry sector also includes the “Developing Film Project” for the development and production of Chinese-language feature film projects, and the “Pingyao Venture Capital” for film script projects. It provides a platform for industry communication, resource interaction and financing for film projects and emerging creators, and provides incubation opportunities for excellent works. At present, a number of film projects that have emerged in the industry sector of the Pingyao International Film Festival, such as “Life Events”, “Gentle Shell”, “Love Song 1980”, “The Whale Who Does Not Swim in the Sea” and “Reunion”, have been released nationwide or have completed post-production. , has attracted much attention both inside and outside the industry.
Li Jingze
Famous literary critic and essayist. Vice Chairman of China Writers Association. He is the author of “Little Spring and Autumn”, “To the Ideal Reader”, “Blue Bird Story Collection”, “Song and Return”, “Meeting Drinks”, “Conference Room and Hill”, “Running Collection” and so on. Won the Lu Xun Literary Prize Literary Theory Critic Award.
He Xiangyang
Famous poet and scholar. Member of the Presidium of the Chinese Writers Association. His publications include “Qing Jin”, “Jin Se”, “Shina”, “Thinking Far Road”, “From Bayan Hara”, “The Water Has Not Died in the Mirror”, “Wangu Dan Mountain”, “The Story of a Pilgrimage or On the Road”, “Eve Record”, “Li Hong” For the record” “Personality theory” and so on. He has won the Lu Xun Literary Award for Literary Theory Criticism, the Feng Mu Literary Award, the Zhuang Chongwen Literary Award, and the Shanghai Literary Award.
Li Xiuwen
Writer, screenwriter. Chairman of Hubei Writers Association. He is the author of the novels “Teardrop Mole”, “Bound to Heaven”, novel collections “The Legend of Floating Grass”, “Idle Flowers Falling”, prose collections “Mountains and Rivers Robes”, “To the Elders in Jiangdong”, “Poems Come to Me” and so on. He has won the Lu Xun Literary Award for Prose Essays, the Southern Literary Festival Annual Essayist Award, the Esquire Award for Essayist of the Year, and the “Fiction Selection” Annual Work Award.
Yang Qingxiang
Poet, critic. Professor and doctoral supervisor of the School of Literature, Renmin University of China. He is the author of “The World Equals Zero” and “Landscape of Literary Writing in the New Era”.
Shuang Xuetao
Novelist, born in Shenyang in 1983. Published novel collections “Moses on the Plain”, “The Aviator”, “Hunter”, novels “Deaf and Mute”, “Tengo Notes”, “Winged Demon” and so on.
Cheng Er
Film director, screenwriter, editor, writer. The main film works are “No Name”, “The Death of Romance”, “Frontier”, “The Third Man” and “Criminals”. Published a collection of short stories, The Dying History of Romanticism. He has won a number of film awards such as the Annual Director Award of the China Film Directors Association, the China Film Huabiao Award for Outstanding Young Play, and the Best Screenplay Award at the Beijing University Student Film Festival.
Jiang Hao
Producer. Vice Chairman of Jiangsu Film Association. Executive Vice President of the Production and Broadcasting Cooperation Promotion Committee of China Television Artists Association. President of Phoenix Legend Pictures Co., Ltd. Engaged in film and television investment, production and distribution, produced and distributed “Lies Sicily”, “Antarctic Love”, “Liberation Final Rescue”, “Yongan Town Stories Collection”, and co-produced “Wuwen Xidong”, “Desire Game”, “Transformation Gang”, etc. multiple movies. Won the Best Producer Award at the 3rd China-Australia International Film Festival.
Wang Hongwei
Film producer, screenwriter, and planning. Vice President of China Film Directors Association. Associate Professor of the Directing Department of Beijing Film Academy. Chairman of the CFDG Green Onion Program. One of the important pioneers of domestic film industry practice, deeply involved in the creation of dozens of films, dedicated to the discovery and training of young film talents for many years, is the most important promoter of young directors in China. Participated in film masterpieces including Ning Hao’s “Crazy Trilogy”, “The Wandering Earth”, “Hello, Li Huanying”, “Assassination of the Novelist”, “Sura Battlefield of Embroidered Spring Knife”, “No Man’s Land”, “Border Wind and Cloud”, “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” “”Tropical Past”, “Heart Labyrinth” and so on.
Wanma Caidan
Film director, screenwriter, writer, literary translator. Focuses on film and novel creation. The main film works include "Quiet Mani Stone", "Looking for Zhimei Gendeng", "Old Dog", "Tallo", "Killed a Sheep", "Balloon" and "Snow Leopard", etc., which won the best award at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy. He has won dozens of domestic and foreign film awards, including the Screenplay Award, the Best Film Award at the Brooklyn International Film Festival, the Best Adapted Screenplay Award at the Taiwan Golden Horse Awards, the Best Film Award at the Chinese Film Golden Rooster Award, and the Best Director Award at the Chinese Film Media Awards. Published many collections of Tibetan and Chinese novels, including "Temptation", "City Life", "Mani Stone, Quietly Knocking", "Ujin's Teeth", "The Story Only Tells Half", etc., and won the "Qinghai Literature Award", "Flower City" Literary Award", "Chinese Literature Media Award·Novelist of the Year" and other literary awards.