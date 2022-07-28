Original title: The new industry unit of the 6th Pingyao Film Festival recommends literary works with film adaptation potential

Sohu Entertainment News 2022 The 6th Pingyao International Film Festival will cooperate with the “New Era Literature Climbing Plan” of the Chinese Writers Association to add an industrial unit “Migration Plan · From Literature to Film Literary Picturized Project (LPP)” to recommend the latest film industry. , Literary works with film adaptation potential, and provide a film and television cooperation and incubation platform for literary works. This unit specially invites literary critic and essayist Li Jingze, poet and scholar He Xiangyang, writer and screenwriter Li Xiuwen, poet and critic Yang Qingxiang, novelist Shuang Xuetao, and film director, screenwriter, editor, writer Cheng Er, producer People Jiang Hao, film producer and screenwriter Wang Hongwei, film director, screenwriter, and writer Wanma Caidan formed a recommendation committee, with poet and critic Ouyang Jianghe as planning consultant, in conjunction with “Harvest”, “October”, People’s Literature Publishing House, CITIC Publishing House, Yilin Publishing House and other 32 key literary and artistic publishing units under the “New Era Literary Climbing Plan Joint Conference” of the Chinese Writers Association recommended the final shortlisted literary works, and carried out film and television cooperation promotion during the Pingyao International Film Festival.

As two different art categories, literature and film and television have always been closely related. The two inspire, inspire and complement each other, creating countless cultural and artistic works. The unit of “Migration Plan·From Literature to Film” aims to open up the literature and film and television circles, promote the integration of literature and film and television fields and industrial cooperation, and promote the transformation of literary works into film and television.

The final recommended works are all literary works published in professional journals, publishing institutions or online platforms in recent years, and have not yet been developed for film and television. The genre, content and length are not limited. At present, the recommendation committee has received nearly 100 preliminary works from 32 literary and art publishing units, and will soon select the shortlisted works from them. Representatives of the shortlisted works will be invited to attend the Pingyao International Film Festival to promote their works to domestic and foreign film and television copyright procurement agencies, copyright project development agencies, production companies, producers, screenwriters, directors, distributors, distribution agencies and other industry professionals, and Participate in official events related to the film festival. In addition, the Pingyao International Film Festival will provide a special negotiation space for the shortlisted works, and provide one-on-one negotiation and communication opportunities for the representatives of the works and people in the film industry.

